Ferrum wrestlers hit the mats in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Wrestlers with ties to Ferrum College's men's program, competing as the Iron Wrestling Club, took to the mat in the senior level USA World Team Trials Last Chance Qualifier the weekend of May 13-15.

Wrestlers J.D. McMillin (57 kilograms), Toby Hague (79 kilograms), Braden Homsey (125 kilograms), Ray Dixon (125 kilograms) and head coach and former Panthers standout Logan Meister (74 kilograms) competed at the Harrah Casino/Resort Convention Center in Atlantic City, N.J.

"New Jersey is home to arguably some of the best wrestling in the country, which made the atmosphere at the tournament and surrounding area very exciting,'' Meister said.

"This was an amazing learning experience for all of us as it was a great opportunity to wrestle with some of the highest level of competition in the country.''

The results: McMillin 1-2, Meister 2-2,Hague 0-2, Homsey 2-2 ,Dixon 0-2

"...I am greatly appreciative of the opportunity to get back on the mat and compete. It was cool for me to have my Ferrum athletes in my corner coaching me during my matches. We can't wait for the next trip,'' Meister said.

The club's next tournament is the U23 National/World Team Trials on June 4-5 in Geneva, Ohio.