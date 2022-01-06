Ferrum's Alexander is selected to play in All-Star Game

FERRUM—Senior defensive end Ray Alexander has accepted an invitation to play in Sunday’s and represent Ferrum College in the Podyum All-Star Bowl at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The contest is played annually in January and features 100 players from all levels of college football: Football Bowl Series (FBS), Football Championship Series (FCS), NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

NFL, CFL Indoor and international scouts are expected to attend the three-day event (Friday through Sunday).

“I’m honored to represent Ferrum College in this all-star game. Getting to match up with some of the best college football players in the country will be a dream come true for me,’’ Alexander said in a release prepared by the college’s Sports Information Office.

“I’m looking forward to getting down to Miami and being able to showcase my skills in front of NFL, CFL and other professional football league coaches and scouts.’’

Alexander completed a four-year Ferrum career (2018-2021) by playing in 10 games and recording 43 tackles, including 28 solo stops. Also, he registered six tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, three pass break-ups and forced a fumble.

The Panthers finished 6-4, 3-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in head coach Cleive Adams’ second year in charge of the Panthers.

During his career, Alexander, who hails from Victoria and who prepped at Central Lunenburg, played in 29 games. He totaled 95 tackles—47 solo, 48 assisted for 3.3 per-game-average, 4.5 sacks for 23 yards and17 tackles for loss for 80 yards He forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble and broke up four passes.

Podyum is an international football recruitment and media agency that claims to have placed more than 1,000 athletes with teams worldwide.

Players are given an opportunity to display their athletic ability and skills in front of scouts and hear talks led by agents, scouts and trainers.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game has not been announced.

Fans can watch the game on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ThePodyum .

More information about the game is available at https://www.showcase.thepodyum.com .