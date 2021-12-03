Ferrum's Caldwell to play in All-Star game Saturday

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. - Ferrum College senior receiver/kickoff-punt returner Christian Caldwell is scheduled to compete for the South team in Saturday's 13th FAF D3 Senior Classic football game, presented by FreeAgentFootball.com.

The game is being played at Middletown's Faller Field and is set for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Previous editions of this game have been played in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The majority of the players who compete have earned All-America, All-Region and All-Conference accolades at some point in their careers.

Caldwell hails from Landover, Md. and is a former prep performer at Largo (Md.) High School.

This past season, Caldwell caught six passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked second on the squad with reception average of 18.8 yards.

Also, Caldwell returned nine punts for for 35 yards and three kickoffs for 79 yards.

"It's amazing to be able to strap it up one last time with players from all over the country,'' Caldwell said in a release prepared by Ferrum's Sports Information Office.

"I can't wait to make the most of this opportunity.''