First half is Eagles' Achilles heel

In its non-district boys basketball contest Wednesday against Bassett, Franklin County didn't bring a knife to a proverbial gunfight.

It brought one to a first-half ambush.

The Bengals cruised to a 27-point, 38-11, halftime advantage, tallying 81% of their scoring in the opening 16 minutes and bested the Eagles, 47-35, at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Bassett won for first-year head coach DeMario Mattox, a former standout player for the Eagles. His FCHS coaches Doug Conklin and Paul Mattox were in attendance and viewed the game from the stands.

FCHS (2-2) did cut the gap to 12 points at game's end, but the Eagles did not make the deficit a manageable one until the last two minutes.

The Eagles, who suffered their second straight loss, face a quick turnaround too.

Friday, they open Blue Ridge District play at home against Staunton River and Monday, they visit Hidden Valley for a non-league contest that will finish a pre-Christmas slate of games.

In the first quarter, Bassett used a 10-0 surge to turn a 10-6 edge into a 20-6 cushion.

In the second stanza, the Bengals produced runs of 8-0 and 7-0 to craft their 27-point advantage.

The Eagles scored the game's first points, but were held to nine points for the rest of the half on four field goals and a 3-pointer.

FCHS scored as many points in the third period as it did in the first half, but when the game reached the fourth quarter, the difference was 23 points, 45-22.

The Eagles won the fourth quarter, 13-2.

"It was a tale of two halves,'' Hering said.

"I don't know what gave them their fuel for their fire, but we need to come up with something for our fuel on the fire.

Last week's loss to Patrick Henry and the setback to Bassett were mirror images in one respect.

"We were outplayed. We need to learn how to compete and that's what this season has to be about for us. Every team is doing different things to us, so we need to learn how to adapt, adjust and still do the things that we need to do, no matter what other teams do to us,'' Hering said.

"We are unsure. We're thinking, we're not playing. We are a step behind.''

Bassett employed a zone defense in the second quarter that turned out to be a perplexing alignment.

"We couldn't score. We couldn't even get a shot for a while,'' Hering said. "We were watching the person with the basketball and not moving into passing lanes to make that initial pass...We never had any flow.''

"Bassett played really hard; they were really aggressive.''

The Bengals made 17 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 9 of 12 (75%) from from the free-throw line.

Ja'Ricous Hairston paced Bassett with 13 points and Tavin Hairston netted 11.

Also scoring were Elijah Stokes and Branson Leduc-Mattox each with nine points, Jacob Gilbert with three and Christopher Kallam with two.

Tavin Hairston hit three 3-pointers and Ja'Ricous Hairston made one.

FCHS converted 14 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 13 (38.5%) from the free-throw line.

Haven Mullins led the Eagles with 10 points.

Also scoring were Rylan McGhee with seven points, Jordan Hering and Eli Foutz each with six, Ke'Shawn Wright with four and Tucker Harvey with two.

Hering and Foutz each swished a 3-pointer.