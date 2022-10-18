First-half play paces Randolph-Macon

ASHLAND- Randolph-Macon College scored all of its goals in the first half Saturday in a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer victory over Ferrum College.

Lillian Holt, Ariel Farmer and Alexa Stohr each netted a goal for the Yellow Jackets (9-3-2, 4-1-1 ODAC).

One of Randolph-Macon's goals was produced by an assist.

Randolph-Macon held advantages in shots (33-3) and shots on goal (12-1) at match’s end.

Allison Setlak, Sydney Miller and Jamie Adams each attempted a shot for the Panthers (3-8-2, 0-5-1 ODAC).

Setlak’s try was on goal.

Yellow Jackets' goalkeeper Abby Cook (9-3-2) played 45 minutes and faced no shots.

Panthers goalkeeper Ali Austin (3-7-2) played the entire match (90 minutes) and totaled nine saves.

Ferrum returns to action today (Wednesday, Oct. 19) against Hollins University.

Match time is 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Panthers have lost four matches in a row and are 0-5-1 in their last six matches, all against ODAC opposition.

Ferrum has not scored since a 3-0 non-conference triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan University on Sept. 21 in match played in Rocky Mount (N.C.).

Marlins edge Panthers in men's soccer, 1-0

VIRGINIA BEACH - Virginia Wesleyan University scored the match’s lone goal in the first half Saturday and made it stand in a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer victory over Ferrum College.

Caleb Jackson netted the Marlins’ goal in the 40th minute off an assist from from Noah Fowler.

The Panthers (4-7-2, 2-5-1 in the ODAC) were limited to one shot in the first half, but reversed that shortcoming in the second half with eight shots, four of which were on goal.

Jakob Buckle’s attempt to tie the match in the last minute was stymied by Virginia Wesleyan goalkeeper Griffin Potter as it was directed to the right corner of the net.

Virginia Wesleyan is 8-3-4, 3-1-3 in the ODAC.

Buckle, Leo Galpin and Nicholas Berruti each took two shots; both tries by Buckle and one by Berruti were on goal.

Potter (8-3-4) registered four saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-5) recorded three saves.

The Panthers return to action today (Wednesday, Oct. 19) against ODAC foe Shenandoah University.

Match time is 4 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Lynchburg wins 11th match of season

LYNCHBURG - University of Lynchburg won its 11th match of the season, its fifth in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball play, 3-0 over Ferrum College Saturday at John M. Turner Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.

At match’s end, the Hornets (11-9, 5-4 ODAC) held a 48-30 edge in kills.

Abbi Leeper led Lynchburg with 10 kills, while Cassi Blackmore collected 15 digs and Mya Green distributed 26 assists.

Taylor Joyner paced Ferrum (6-17, 0-10 ODAC) with nine kills and a ace, while Alex Christoff (Franklin County) tallied eight kills, Makaila Veney totaled three kills and one block, Saryn Pennell hadtwo kills and a block and Maddie Lowther and Kalee Bunn each passed out 10 assists.

Ferrum returns to action Thursday at home against ODAC foe Guiilford (N.C.) College.

Match time is 6:30 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum celebrates its Senior Night.

Randolph tops Ferrum in volleyball, 3-1

LYNCHBURG - Randolph College erased a one-set deficit by winning the next three sets to secure a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over Ferrum College Thursday at Giles Gymnasium.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-7, 25-18, 26-24.

Randolph (11-11, 2-7 ODAC) claimed its second league win and evened its overall record with the victory.

Ferrum (6-16, 0-9 ODAC) took a 1-0 after winning the opening set by scoring the last two points on a Saryn Pennell kill and a Savanna Walker service ace.

Randolph responded by tallying the first nine points of the second set en route to squaring the match score.

In the third set, the WildCats turned an 8-5 edge into a 15-5 advantage, courtesy of a 7-0 scoring surge.

The Panthers led 12-7 in the final set, but the WildCats rallied to force stalemates at 22 and 24. Then, Randolph netted the last two points to finish the match.

Randolph totaled 51 killls to 40 for Ferrum and held edges in hitting percentage (.223-.063), points (75-50), assists (43-35), aces. (11-8) and blocks (13-2) at match’s end.

Alex Christoff (Franklin County) led the Panthers with seven kills and a block, while Pennell netted five kills and a block and Sami Kircher tallied five kills.

Shenandoah shuts out Ferrum in field hockey

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University tallied half of its goals in the first quarter Saturday in a 10-0 Hornets’ victory over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match.

The Hornets (13-1, 4-0 ODAC) netted two goals each in the second and third periods and one goal in the final frame.

Eight players scored for Shenandoah.

Cassidy Morrison and Kaitlyn Hertz each tallied two goals.

Riley Hines attempted a shot on goal for the Panthers (3-9, 0-4 ODAC)

Goalkeeper Taylor Bullis (10-1) totaled one save.

Ferrum goalkeeper Victoria Tyler (0-2) collected 17 saves.

Ferrum's loss is its fifth in a row and in those setbacks, the Panthers have been outscored 36-1.

Lynchburg blanks Ferrum in field hockey, 12-0

FERRUM - University of Lynchburg scored six goals in the first quarter, three in the second stanza, one in the third period and two in the final frame for a 12-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Lynchburg (11-3, 3-1 ODAC) has won 11 of 14 matches this season.

Ferrum (3-8, 0-3 in the ODAC) has yet to win in conference play.

Eight players accounted for the Hornets.

Marlou Wendriks netted five goals for Lynchburg.

Eight of Lynchburg’s goals were produced by an assist.

Hornets goalkeeper Kayla Brady (11-3) played 30 minutes and totaled no saves.

Panthers goalkeeper Victoria Tyler (0-1) played the entire match (60 minutes) and totaled eight saves.

Tyler made her first start of the season.

Men's cross country finishes 13th at Roanoke Invitational

SALEM - Ferrum College’s men’s cross country team placed 13th out of 17 teams at the Roanoke College Invitational, staged Friday at Green Hill Park.

Radford University won the team championship with 42 points.

Roanoke (98) and Bob Jones (S.C.) University (114) finished second and third, followed by Southern Virginia University (122) and Fayetteville (N.C.) State University (140) in fourth and fifth.

Ferrum totaled 326 points.

The score is calculated by adding the finishing positions of a team’s top five runners.

Dylan May of Southern Virginia won the eight-kilometer race in 24:24.2, besting runner-up Hilary Toroitich of Fayetteville State by almost five seconds.

Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) led Ferrum with a 58th-place finish in a field of 146 runners. He crossed the finish line in 28:51.

Kevin Tate (29:18) was next for the Panthers in 60th, followed by Tysen Gotschi (29:29) in 72nd, former Franklin County competitor Josh Mills (30:39) in 91st, Kayden Ryder (32:25) in 110th, Jackson Horton (35:59.8) in 133rd and Greyson Crouch (37:23) in 137th.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship, which will be contested at Kernstown Battlefield in Kernsville (Va.).

Radford claims Roanoke crown with perfect score

SALEM - Radford University women’s cross country team posted a perfect score in winning the team championship of Roanoke College Invitational, contested at Green Hill Park.

The score is calculated by adding the finishing positions of a team’s top five runners.

A perfect score is 15 points (places 1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Ferrum College finished last in a 15-team field

Southern Virginia University (63) and Washington and Lee University (71) came in second and third, followed by Bob Jones (S.C.) University (153) and Fayetteville (N.C.) State University (155).

Lucy Thornton (20:51) of Radford won the six-kilometer race followed by teammates Chloe Wellings (20:53.2), MegAnne Gilmore (21:42.4), Sophie Magson (22:01) and Abby Seigel (22:01.7) in second through fifth.

Erin Reynolds (27:47) led Ferrum with an 87th-place finish, followed by Genesis Pineiro (27:50.3) in 89th, Arriona Holiz (29:30) in 100th, Elizabeth Montgomery (36:55.5) and Escarlen Vasquez (44:02).

Ferrum returns to action Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship, which will be contested at Kernstown Battlefield in Kernsville (Va.).

