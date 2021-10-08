 Skip to main content
First regional ratings are set for a Monday release
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Franklin County seeks its fifth straight postseason playoff appearance in Class 6 this season. The Eagles compete in Region A against teams from the Richmond and Virginia Beach areas. Junior running back Jahylen Lee (No. 27), shown trying to escape the clutches of a Hidden Valley defender, is the Eagles’ top rusher.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

CHARLOTTESVILLE—The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is set to release its first ratings and top 20 rankings for the 2021 fall football season Monday following games played during week No. 7.

Traditionally, the first set of ratings and rankings are released following games played during week No. 5, but this season’s change is “due to the number of COVID-related game postponements, cancellations and make-up games,’’ according to a VHSL release announcing the change.

“By delaying (the release) by two weeks, it will provide more accurate ratings for each region,’’ the release said.

Franklin County competes in the 11-team Class 6 Region A along with Richmond-area schools Cosby, Thomas Dale, James River-Midlothian and Manchester and Virginia Beach-area schools Oscar Smith, Floyd Kellam, Ocean Lakes, Landstown, Grassfield and Western Branch.

The top eight teams based on the ratings advance to postseason play in Region A.

The Eagles, who took a 1-3 record into Thursday’s Blue Ridge District opener at Staunton River, seek are seeking their fifth straight playoff appearance.

Only the top four teams advanced to post-season play during the abbreviated spring season and the Eagles lost to Landstown in the semifinal round.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

FOOTBALL STANDINGS

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL

STAUNTON RIVER 0-0 2-1

FRANKLIN COUNTY 0-0 1-3

LORD BOTETOURT 0-0 1-3

NORTHSIDE 0-0 1-4

WILLIAM FLEMING 0-0 1-4

WILLIAM BYRD 0-0 0-4

THURSDAY’S GAME

Franklin County @ Staunton River

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lord Botetourt @ William Byrd

William Fleming @ Northside

