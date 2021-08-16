 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES
0 comments

FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are a series of photos from Franklin County's scrimmage games against Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County played Friday night in a jamboree in Bedford County. FCHS was victorious in both games. The Eagles entertain E.C. Glass Friday in a Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics