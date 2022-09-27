Five Eagles earn Blue Ridge District laurels

ROANOKE—Five Franklin County golfers and Eagles head coach Michael Rogers have been honored by the Blue Ridge District for their play and guidance during the 2022 league campaign, which ended with last week’s postseason tournament contested at Blue Hills Golf Club.

Named to the first team are Sam Fansler and Lawson Pasley and named to the second team were Chase Bower, Wes Hill and Nick Messenger.

Joining Fansler and Pasley on the first team are Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt; Nick Crawford and Michael Pankey of Northside; and Clayton Gilmore of William Byrd.

Joining Bower, Hill and Messenger on the second team are Xavier Shelton and Hunter Duncan of Lord Botetourt; and Joel Hetherington of Northside.

Harper, the league’s regular-season champion and the postseason tournament winner, is this year’s Most Valuable Player. His play was instrumental in helping the Cavaliers win their fourth consecutive district championship.

Harper, Fansler and Crawford each held the top spot in the individual district standings at some point this past season.

Rogers is this year’s Coach of the Year. He steered Franklin County to the regular-season district title.

Franklin County competes in the Class 6 Region golf tournament Monday at The Waterfront Country Club.

Hudson leads Benjamin Franklin to second-place showingSOUTH BOSTON—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team carded a 210 and finished second in a tri-match contested at Greens Folly Golf Club.

Kyndal Hudson posted a 49 to pace the Eagles.

Also turning in counting scores were Morgan Herman (51), Kynlee Cepelnik (55) and Tyler Foutz (55).

Turning in non-counting scores were Nathan Amos (55), Caden Kelly (57), Taylee Amos (63), Kaegan Baker (64), Colby Hale (64) and Beringer Newbill (64).

BFMS’s next match is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.