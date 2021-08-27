BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
FRANKLIN COUNTY: Bassett (Aug. 27), @Salem (Sept. 3), @Liberty Christian (Sept. 10), @Magna Vista (Sept. 17), Hidden Valley (Sept. 24), @Staunton River (Oct. 8), William Byrd (Oct. 15), @ William Fleming (Oct. 22), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 29), Northside (Nov. 5)
LORD BOTETOURT: @E.C. Glass (Aug. 27), @Blacksburg (Sept. 2), Riverheads (Sept. 10), @Appomattox County (Sept. 17), @Princeton, W.Va. (Sept. 24), @William Byrd (Oct. 8), William Fleming (Oct. 15), Northside (Oct. 22), @Franklin County (Oct. 29), Staunton River (Nov. 5)
NORTHSIDE: Pulaski County (Aug. 27), @Cave Spring (Sept. 2), @Hidden Valley (Sept. 10), Salem (Sept. 17), Patrick Henry (Sept. 24), William Fleming (Oct. 8), @ Staunton River (Oct. 15), @Lord Botetourt (Oct. 22), William Byrd (Oct. 29), @Franklin County (Nov. 5)
STAUNTON RIVER: @William Campbell (Aug. 27), Jefferson Forest (Sept. 3), Liberty (Sept. 10), @Tunstall (Sept. 17), @Alleghany (Sept. 24), Franklin County (Oct. 8), Northside (Oct. 15), @William Byrd (Oct. 22), William Fleming (Oct. 29), @Lord Botetourt (Nov. 5)
WILLIAM BYRD: Liberty (Aug. 27), Hidden Valley (Sept. 3), @Christiansburg (Sept. 10), @Bassett (Sept. 17), Cave Spring (Oct. 1), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 8), @Franklin County (Oct. 15), Staunton River (Oct. 22), @Northside (Oct. 29), @William Fleming (Nov. 5)