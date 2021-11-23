Fourth-quarter play propels Terriers over Eagles

William Byrd Middle School used an 11-4 scoring surge in the fourth quarter Monday to defeat Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 23-17, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District girls basketball game at BFMS.
The Eagles (3-3), led by first-year head coach Antron Brown, led 13-12 going into the final, six-minute frame.
The Terriers led 8-7 after the first quarter.
The Eagles won the second stanza, 2-1, to produce a stalemate at 9 at intermission.
BFMS broke the tie by winning the third period, 4-3.
Four players scored for William Byrd, none of whom finished in double figures.
William Byrd made eight field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 17 (29.4%) from the free-throw line.
Tytrana Calloway led the Eagles with seven points, including her team’s lone 3-pointer.
Three other players scored for BFMS.
The Eagles made eight field goals and were 0 of 3 from the free-throw line.
BFMS returns to action Tuesday against Andrew Lewis Middle School at home. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday (Dec. 2), BFMS travels to Roanoke to take on Northside Middle School.