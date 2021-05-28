Franklin County blanks Byrd for ninth win

VINTON—Blue Ridge District and long-time baseball foes Franklin County and William Byrd have battled on the diamond twice this season in mirror-image like games.
The reflection the Eagles saw Tuesday was more to their liking.
FCHS (9-1, 7-1 in the Blue Ridge District) scored once in the top of the first inning and twice in the top of the seventh for a 3-0 victory at Gary Walthall Park-Terrier Field.
With the win, the Eagles avenge their only defeat to date: a 2-0 shut-out loss administered by the Terriers at W.W, Naff Jr. Field earlier in the campaign.
In that game, William Byrd scored an unearned run in the first inning and an insurance tally in the seventh on an infield single.
The Eagles were no hit that evening, but it only took two pitches Tuesday to prevent Terriers starter Tyler Dean from throwing a similar pitching jewel.
Riley Hill, who started the game at shortstop and finished it on the mound in relief, doubled to left field and later scored the Eagles’ initial run.
“That was almost like a sigh of relief (when Riley smacked the double),’’ Eagles skipper Barry Shelton said. “Then, everybody got relaxed. Once we scored that first run, I think we realized that we can compete against a good (pitcher).
“We’re going to have to compete against good arms if we want to be playing in June. Being able to compete against (Tyler Dean) is going to be good for us going forward,’’ Shelton said.
Since the earlier loss to Byrd, FCHS has crafted a seven-game winning streak.
The Eagles may need to extend that streak to nine wins with victories in their remaining two games if they hope to land a post-season berth in the rugged Class 6 Region A where FCHS resides with clubs from Richmond and Virginia Beach.
Cosby and Thomas Dale were a combined 16-1 going into Tuesday night’s play, Shelton said when asked about the region playoffs following the Eagles’ triumph.
“Everybody on the West side of the region is pretty good, one the East side, it’s hit or miss—they’re either 8-0 or 2-6,’’ Shelton said. “We’ll figure things out. We’ve got to win Friday (at Staunton River).’’
FCHS outhit William Byrd, 5-2, and each team committed one error.
Both team had ample opportunities to score as witnessed by the fact that they stranded a combined 15 runners on base: eight by the Eagles, seven by the Terriers.
Each team turned a double play; however, the one turned by FCHS in the bottom of the third proved to be the most pivotal, and it aided in keeping a 1-0 edge intact.
With starter and winning pitcher Preston Crowl facing Dean with two men on, he coaxed Dean to hit into a double play. Moments later, Crowl, a sophomore right hander, escape trouble with a ground ball to third.
“That was huge. We had to execute and we did,’’ Shelton said.
“In tense situation, you’ve got to remain focused and do what you know you have to do,’’ Crowl said.
“Preston and Riley give us a chance to win (when they are on the mound). This was a big win for us.’’
Crowl and Hill combined on the two-hitter, a gem that featured a combined eight strikeouts. William Byrd did benefit from eight walks.
Shelton brought Hill to mound after Crowl faced William Byrd’s first batter of the sixth inning.
“I knew I was going to pitch. I didn’t know I was coming to the mound that early,’’ Hill said.
Hill, who tossed a complete game in the loss to Byrd, worked two complete frames for a save in the rematch.
“I don’t like any pitcher getting into the 90s (Crowl threw 94) and he was getting ready to see Byrd’s hitters for a third time. I knew Riley would give them a different look with his curve ball and cutter,’’ Shelton said.
Dean lasted six innings. In defeat, the Terriers right hander struck out 11, walked three and surrendered four hits and a run.
Left-hander reliever Hunter Sipe surrendered one hit, four walks and two unearned runs in the top of the seventh.
Catcher Jack Mitzel had two hits, including a double, for the Eagles and Joseph Bennett also collected a hit.
For the Terriers, Isaac Fix and Joey Johnson each recorded a single.
FCHS travels to Moneta for its game against Staunton River today at 4:30 p.m.
Late frame rallies propel Terriers jayvees
VINTON—William Byrd scored all of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings Tuesday for a 4-2 Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball victory over Franklin County at Gary Walthall Park-Terrier Field.
William Byrd’s win is its third this season over FCHS in four games played.
The Eagles (6-4, 3-3 Blue Ridge District) suffered their second straight loss.
The Eagles crafted a 2-0 lead after scoring one run in the top of the third and one in their half of the fifth before surrendering that advantage.
William Byrd scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to even the count and twice in the last of the sixth to break the deadlock.
The Terriers held the Eagles at bay in the top of the seventh to claim the victory.
William Byrd doubled FCHS’s hits total, 8-4, and benefited from the game’s lone defensive miscue, while playing error-free baseball.
William Byrd manufactured what proved to be the game-deciding run on a fielder’s choice in the last of the sixth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Evan Mullins connected with a 3-2 pitch for a two-run single that tied the count at 2.
Brogan Dent, working in relief of William Byrd starter Blake Glover, was the winning pitcher. He permitted no runs, no walks and one hit in three innings, while striking out two.
Cooper Minnix protected the Terriers’ lead in one inning of work to earn a save.
Lawson Pasley was tagged with the loss for the Eagles. He surrendered four runs and eight hits, while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Glover allowed three hits, a run, and struck out two in three innings.
Branden Mullins, Zach Brooks, Rowan Sigmon and Ean Anderson accounted for FCHS’s four hits.
Ian Burnett was 4 of 4 at the plate to pace the Terriers’ offense.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River.
Game time in Moneta is 6:30 p.m.