Franklin County blanks Byrd for ninth win

“We’re going to have to compete against good arms if we want to be playing in June. Being able to compete against (Tyler Dean) is going to be good for us going forward,’’ Shelton said.

Since the earlier loss to Byrd, FCHS has crafted a seven-game winning streak.

The Eagles may need to extend that streak to nine wins with victories in their remaining two games if they hope to land a post-season berth in the rugged Class 6 Region A where FCHS resides with clubs from Richmond and Virginia Beach.

Cosby and Thomas Dale were a combined 16-1 going into Tuesday night’s play, Shelton said when asked about the region playoffs following the Eagles’ triumph.

“Everybody on the West side of the region is pretty good, one the East side, it’s hit or miss—they’re either 8-0 or 2-6,’’ Shelton said. “We’ll figure things out. We’ve got to win Friday (at Staunton River).’’

FCHS outhit William Byrd, 5-2, and each team committed one error.

Both team had ample opportunities to score as witnessed by the fact that they stranded a combined 15 runners on base: eight by the Eagles, seven by the Terriers.