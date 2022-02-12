Franklin County boys and girls earn Blue Ridge berths

With wins in their regular-season finales Friday, Franklin County's boys and girls basketball teams have qualified for the Blue Ridge District's postseason tournament.

The top four teams in the six-team league made the field.

In the boys tournament, the Eagles claimed the No. 4 seed by rallying in the fourth quarter to edge William Byrd, 65-63, on the Terriers' home court.

The Eagles (8-14) play No. 1 seed and regular-season champion William Fleming Monday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals on the Colonels' home floor.

William Fleming defeated the Eagles twice during the regular season.

In Monday's other semifinal, No. 2 seed Northside entertains No. 3 seed Lord Botetourt at 6 p.m.

The semifinal winners meet for the championship Wednesday at the site of the better seed.

William Byrd and Staunton River failed to qualify for the tournament.

The Blue Ridge District's boys and girls tournaments have no bearing on regional qualification.

The league is comprised of teams in Class 6 (Franklin County), Class 5 (William Fleming) and Class 3 (Northside, Lord Botetourt, William Byrd and Staunton River).

In the girls' tournament, the Eagles, the No. 4 seed, travel to Moneta to play undefeated regular-season champion Staunton River, the No. 1 seed at 6 p.m.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Eagles twice during the regular season.

FCHS (6-14) defeated William Byrd, 41-25, on its home floor Friday to secure its postseason berth.

Also on Monday, No. 2 seed Lord Botetourt entertains No. 3 seed William Fleming.

The semifinal winners meet for the championship Wednesday at the site of the better seed.

William Byrd and Northside failed to qualify for the tournament.

The last time the Blue Ridge staged a district tournament was February 2020 and William Fleming won both the boys and girls championships.

That year, all six teams qualified for the tournaments.

William Byrd defeated FCHS in the quarterfinals of the boys tournament.

FCHS's girls won its quarterfinal-round game before losing to William Fleming in the semifinals.