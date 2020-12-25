 Skip to main content
Franklin County Boys Junior Varsity Basketball 2020-21
PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 boys junior varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Dayevon Shaun, Zachory Swanson, Jack Gillespie, Jaimere Watkins, Javeraih Holland and Kendal Mattox. Back row, from left: head coach Tony Gill, Bylan McGhee, David Kasey, Haven Mullins, Tucker Harvey, Lukas Stafford and Randy Clark.

