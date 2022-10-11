Franklin County comes from behind in Blue Ridge opener

Franklin County rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday for a 26-21 victory over Staunton River in the 2022 Blue Ridge District football opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The victory is Franklin County’s third in a row and its fourth in a row in a five-game series against Staunton River.

Jahylen Lee, who surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the victory, ran for 269 yards on 26 totes, three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. He averaged 10.3-yards-per-carry.

Lee, who ranks second in career. rushing, scored the game-winner on a 31-yard carry to cap an Eagles’ drive that followed a defensive stand in which Franklin County stymied Staunton River on fourth down from the Eagles 7 yard line.

Also receiver Coleman Grindstaff caught a 13-yard pass from quaterback Eli Foutz in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the count 20-19.

Staunton River scored 14 points in the second quarter to claim a 14-6 lead at intermission and each team tallied a touchdown in the third period to make the count 21-12.

Franklin County committed no turnovers, did not punt and was assessed thee penalties—for 29 yards.

The Eagles accumulated 372 yards of offense on 42 plays to 239 yards on 50 plays for the Golden Eagles.

Besides Grindstaff, Foutz, who was 5 of 11 passing for 80 yards, completed throws to Nasir Holland, Ian England, David Kasey and Ryder Gardner.

Foutz’s 25-yard completion to Holland was his best of the game.

Besides Lee, Foutz, with three, and Ke’Shawn Wright, with one, carried the ball for the Eagles.

Wright finished with a team-best 10 tackles on defense. He and K Elliot each claimed eight solo stops.

Wright also produced a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss, while Haven Mullins had one sack and one tackle for loss.

Franklin County seeks to match its win total (5) from last season when the Eagles travel to Vinton Friday for a league match-up against William Byrd at Bob Patterson Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

FIRST AND GOAL: Franklin County is listed fifth in this week’s Class 6 Region A rankings.

The top eight teams advance to postseason play.

Class 6 Region A is comprised of 13 schools.

Ranked fourth is Western Branch which eliminated the Eagles from postseason play in the quarterfinals.

This is Franklin County’s final year in Class 6 Region A.

Next year, the Eagles begin play in Class 5 Region C which will include James River-Midlothian, which drops from Class 6 to Class 5, Varina, a team Franklin County scrimmaged during Billy Miles tenure as head coach, Albemarle, William Fleming and Patrick Henry, which won its appeal of its placement in Class 6 by the Virgina High School League’s (VHSL) Realignment and Reclassification Committee.

Tigers tame Panthers with 28 first-half pointsFERRUM—Hampden-Sydney College scored 28 first-half points,14 in the first quarter and 14 in the second stanza, for a 35-16 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football victory over Ferrum College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 in the ODAC) suffered their seventh straight loss dating to last year.

The Tigers led from wire-to-win and did not permit the Panthers ton reach double figures in scoring until the fourth quarter.

Hampden-Sydney held leads of 14 (14-0), 18 (20-2), 19 (28-9, 35-16) and 26 points (35-9).

Tanner Bernard, a fifth-year senior and one of the best quarterbacks in NCAA Division III, threw for four touchdowns and 440 yards in the win.

The Tigers took the lead for good on their second play from scrimmage when Bernard completed a 72-yard TD pass to Jamahdia Whitby.

Three-and-a-half minutes later, the count was 14-0 after Bernard hit Mason Cunningham with an 18-yard scoring pass.

Ferrum’s first points came on a 2-point defensive point-after-touchdown following a second Bernard to Cunningham scoring hook-up.

Hampden-Sydney’s extra-point try was blocked and returned by the Panthers’ Avion Smith.

With 7:11 left in the second stanza, Zac Smiley scored from one yard to pull Ferrum to within 11 points, 20-9.

Melik Frost answered for Hampden-Sydney with a sx-yard scoring sprint, followed by a David Byler 2-point conversion pass.

In the third period, Bernard and Cunningham connected for a third TD, one that covered 43 yards and completed a 15-play, 90-yard march that erased 6:18 from the clock.

In the final frame, Monze Campbell completed the scoring when he returnedna punt 87 yards forn a Ferrum TD with 3:08 nremaining.

The Panthers employed two quarterbacks—Brayden Hawkins completed six passesn for 65 yards and Jesper Korkalai completed nine passes for 58 yards. Both were intercepted once.

Hampden-Sydney outgained Ferrum, 572 (440 passing, 132 rushing) to 235 (123 passing, 112 rushing), totaled 32 first downs to 15 for Ferrum, converted 8 of 15 third-down plays and 1 of 3 fourth-down tries as opposed to 6 of 17 and 1 of 2 for Ferrum.

Hampden-Sydney held an advantage of more than 10 minutes. (35:10 to 24:50) in time of possession.

The Tigers were assessed nine penalties for 106 yards, while the Panthersb commited six infractions for 73 yards.