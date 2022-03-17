Franklin County falls in back-to-back matches

FOREST—Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team opened its season with back-to-back, non-district road losses to Salem and Jefferson Forest Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Eagles (0-2), led by first-year head coach Brian McClung, fell to the Spartans, 2-1, and the Cavaliers, last year’s Class 4 state runner-up, 4-0.

Salem led 1-0 at halftime and netted its final goal 10 minutes into the closing stanza to push the spread to 2-0.

FCHS, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, prevented the shutout by scoring in the match’s closing 10 minutes off an Ethan Oliver throw in.

In the loss to Jefferson Forest, the Cavaliers scored all of their goals in the opening half.

The contest was played in a pouring rain, McClung said.

Softball games versus Halifax are postponed: Franklin County’s season-opening, non-district varsity/junior varsity softball doubleheader against Halifax County, scheduled for Thursday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex, has been postponed.

No make-up date has been announced.

The Eagles varsity and junior varsity squads open their 2022 seasons Tuesday at Jefferson Forest.

Start times are 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Middle School starts spring play: Here are the results from recent spring sports action for Benjamin Franklin Middle School

- Boys Soccer: Lost to Andrew Lewis Middle School, 5-1; defeated Hidden Valley Middle School, 3-0; lost to Glenvar Middle School, 3-0l; defeated William Byrd Middle School, 6-0; defeated Northside Middle School, 5-1.

- Girls Soccer: Defeated Hidden Valley Middle School, 3-2. Leighton Lang scored the match-winning goal when she converted a penalty kick. Defeated Glenvar Middle School, 2-0.

- Baseball: Lost to Hidden Valley Middle School, 8-0; defeated Glenvar Middle School, 7-1; lost to William Byrd Middle School, 6-5.

- Softball: Defeated Glenvar Middle School, 28-0. Defeated William Byrd Middle School, 14-0.

“We played a lot of small ball and had a bunch of great bunts! Brooke Weaver pitched two innings and Lacey Mitchell pitched two innings. Another great win for these Lady Eagles! A great first 2 weeks of the season! I’m looking forward to seeing what else these girls can do,’’ head coach Brittany Flora said of the Glenvar win.

Brooke Weaver tossed a perfect game in the triumph over William Byrd.

This is an amazing accomplishment as a pitcher, especially (for one) in the seventh grade! Byrd only had three batters make contact with the ball. Brooke struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced. It was an amazing win,’’ Flora said.