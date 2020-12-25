 Skip to main content
Franklin County Girls Junior Varsity Basketball 2020-21
Franklin County Girls Junior Varsity Basketball 2020-21

Franklin County Girls Junior Varsity Basketball 2020-21
PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 girls junior varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Maggie Hypes, Jabriah Peery, Kenzie Board, Kendra Elliott and Kaniah Copeland. Back row from left: assistant coach Sheryl Witcher, Taylor Lester, Chelsey Harris, Maddie Caron, Reese Smith and head coach Joshua Cox.

