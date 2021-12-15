 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRANKLIN COUNTY GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL
0 comments

FRANKLIN COUNTY GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRANKLIN COUNTY GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Members of Franklin County's 2021-2022 girls junior varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Jada Collins, Niasia Mitchell, Alahna Preston, Kendra Elliott and Makya Dillard. Back row from left: assistant oach Sheryl Witcher, Takyra Witcher (manager), Jabriah Peery, Najaya Dobbins-Bond, Kaylynn Wright, Myjera Wright, Elyse Holland and head coach Josh Cox.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LIFETOUCH

Franklin County's 2021-2022 girls junior varsity basketball team

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics