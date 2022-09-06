Franklin County is given Class 5C placement

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Pending Virginia High School League Executive Committee approval, Franklin County begins the next four years of athletic competition in its desired region of Class 5.

Instead of Class 5D, where the majority of its regional opponents hail from the Northwestern part of Virginia, the Eagles have been moved to Class 5C where they will take on some familiar area foes and schools from the Richmond area, albeit most of those schools will be new opponents.

A recent 5-0 vote by the Alignment Committee approved Franklin County’s desire to switch regions.

Class 5 has 47 schools in four regions according to recommended Alignment Committee plan: 14 in Region A, 10 in Region B, 14 in Region C and nine in Region D.

Franklin County joins Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming, Albemarle and Matoaca as additions to Region C.

Also in Region C are Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River- Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.

Of those schools, Clover Hill is an old Conference 3 rival that the Eagles once shut out in the football playoffs and James River-Midlothian is a Class 6 foe that’s joining Franklin County in Class 5.

Also, Franklin County has played Mills Godwin in the past, most notably in golf.

Appeals to the Executive Committee are scheduled to be heard today (Sept. 7) and its decisions on these appeals are final.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Executive Committee’s final alignment plan for 2023-2027 is determined.

The plan keeps Patrick Henry-Roanoke in Class 6 Region A along with Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and Western Branch.

There are 60 schools in Class 6 across four regions: 12 in Region A, 19 in Region B, 16 in Region C and 13 in Region D.

Patrick Henry remains in the River Ridge District along with Blacksburg (Class 4), Cave Spring (Class 3), Christiansburg (Class 3), Hidden Valley (Class 3), Pulaski County (Class 3) and Salem (Class 4).

The Blue Ridge District will be the home to two Class 5 schools (Franklin County and William Fleming) and four Class 3 schools (Lord Botetourt, Northside, William Byrd and Staunton River).

Mecklenburg County (Class 4), joins Bassett (Class 3), Halifax County (Class 4), Magna Vista (Class 3), Martinsville (Class 2), Tunstall (Class 3) and George Washington-Danville (Class 4) in the Piedmont District.

Former, long-time Piedmont school Patrick County (Class 2) moves to the Three Rivers District and joins Alleghany County (Class 3), Carroll County (Class 3), Floyd County (Class 2), Glenvar (Class 2), James River-Buchanan (Class 2) and Radford (Class 2).