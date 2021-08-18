Franklin County quintet stars in Gray team victory

SALEM—Former Franklin County baseball stars Michael Williams, Jon Michael Holley, Jared Wright and Hayden Firebaugh and Eagles head coach Barry Shelton were part of a winning effort in Saturday’s 2021 Senior Games at Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium.

The Eagles quintet competed for the Gray team, which defeated the Green team in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, 11-2.

The Gray team led from wire-to-wire.

Williams, a Radford University signee, was 1 of 2 with four stolen bases and two runs scored. He drew two walks.

Holley, who has given NCAA Division III Averett University a non-binding verbal commitment, was 1 of 3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Wright, who has provided NCAA Division III Hood (Md.) College with a non-binding verbal commitment, was 1 of 3 with a triple, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Firebaugh was 0 of 2 with a walk.

Jake Weaver of Northside belted a three-run home run.

Reagan Harris of Christiansburg paced the Green team with a double and a triple.

In the first game, the Red team bested the Navy team, 7-1.