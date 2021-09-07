Franklin County reschedules Salem games

Franklin County has rescheduled its non-district varsity and junior varsity football games against Salem, both of which were postponed last week because of COVID-19 issues related to the Eagles' program and to Franklin County Public Schools in general.

The Eagles (0-1), who are scheduled to take on Liberty Christian Academy Friday night in Lynchburg, will play the Spartans, the reigning Class 4 state champions, on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The rescheduled contest gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener against William Byrd on Friday, Oct. 15 and ending with a visit to Class 5 state semifinalist and league foe William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.

It marks the third time in program history that the Eagles will play on a Tuesday night. A 2-0 record on that day includes a win over Magna Vista in 2000 and a triumph over Northside this past spring.

The Eagles junior varsity squad has rescheduled its non-district contest against Salem for Monday, Oct. 11 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Kickoff is 6 p.m.