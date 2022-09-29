Franklin County tallies 40 first-half points in rout

ROANOKE—In its shut-out, non-district football victory over Magna Vista, it took Franklin County the entire game to score 40 points.

Against Hidden Valley the following Friday, it took Franklin County one half — the opening one, the first and second quarters.

By scoring 20 points in each of those frames, the Eagles won their second straight game, spoiled the Titans’ homecoming and earned a week’s hiatus from game play with a 47-7 victory at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

The Eagles (3-2) have scored 87 points — with 80 of those tallied uninterrupted by the opponent-in their last two wins.

The victory is one of historical too — it’s the 300th in program history, which dates to 1950 when the county’s consolidated high school opened.

Following its open date, Franklin County starts Blue Ridge District play with Staunton River, a club that’s bested the Eagles just one in a brief series.

The win over Titans brings a halt to the series. Next season, Brookville returns to the schedule, meaning the Eagles will face two oopnents from the rugged Seminole District in non-league play; Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) is the other foe.

In his post-game huddle after the win, Eagles head coach JR Edwards, who used to patrol Hidden Valley’s sideline as its head coach, warned his club of the Golden Eagles’ recent improved status.

“They’re the real deal,’’ said Edwards, who is six victories shy of taking over the top spot on the program’s career wins chart.

Receiver Nasir Holland caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Eli Foutz, who completed 8 of 9 tosses to five receivers for 202 yards, and running back Jahylen Lee rushed for two TDs and 142 yards in the triumph.

The Eagles benefited from six Titans’ turnovers, three fumbles and three interceptions — one each by defensive backfield partners Coleman Grindstaff and David Kasey and one by defensive lineman Kendal Elliott.

Hidden Valley ended Franklin County’s run of points by scoring its lone TD on its first possession of the second half.

The Eagles, who employed a majority of their reserve players throughout the second half, finished the scoring in the fourth quarter when Lukas Stafford rushed for a 65-yard TD.

Twelve ball carriers attained rushing yards.

A running clock was used on two occasions in the second half when the Eagles head 40-point leads early in the the third quarter with the score 40-0 and late the fourth frame with the count 47-7. By Virginia High School League (VHSL) rule, the clock runs when the spread is 35 points or more in the second half.

The Eagles ran 10 more plays from scrimmage (52-42) and out-gained the Titans, 503-287, scored seven touchdowns, converted 5 of 7 point-after-touchdown tries, and played turnover-free football.

Foutz averaged 41.7 yards on three punts; his best boot covered 51 yards.

The Eagles accumulated 87 yards on seven returns: two kicks, two punts and three interceptions. Ian England had three of those returns for 37 yards.

Franklin County has won four of the five games played in the series. Two of those wins are at Bogle Stadium and two others are at home.