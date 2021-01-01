Franklin County's hoops games against Bassett are postponed, rescheduled

A scheduled three-game week for Franklin County's boys and girls basketball teams is down to two.

Early Thursday afternoon, it was learned that Class 3 Bassett will be unable to play FCHS on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Athletic Director Crystal Worley confirmed the postponement in an email and said there are plans to reschedule the four games - boys varsity and junior varsity and girls varsity and junior varsity.

Those plans have been finalized - the games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 with the boys playing at home and the girls playing on the road. Tip off times are 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The boys varsity contest marks the return of former Eagles standout DeMario Mattox, the Bengals' first-year head coach.

FCHS plays Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming the night before (Friday, Jan. 15) with the boys doubleheader at home and the girls doubleheader in Roanoke. Tip times are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FCHS's boys (home) and girls (away) are scheduled to open their seasons Tuesday against Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River. Games in the doubleheaders are slated for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. tip offs.