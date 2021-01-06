Franklin County's three lake courses are sold

The Water’s Edge was first put on the market in 2015 and was listed for $7.9 million in February 2019, while The Waterfront was listed for $3.2 million and The Westlake for $1 million at that time.

“I’ve been trying to get involved in owning a course for years,” said Craft, whose first overtures were in Florida before he returned to the Roanoke area and looked into purchasing Ashley Plantation in Botetourt Country.

Craft, a Patrick Henry High School graduate who has been playing golf for 40 years, was at The Westlake this summer to take part in the annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament, where he won the championship in the seniors division.

At the time, all three lake golf courses were for sale.

“I went there thinking, ‘I can make this work,’ Craft said Saturday. “It was probably three weeks before they (the Willards) reached out to me; then, all of a sudden, my phone dinged.”

“They put a number on the table and I said, ‘Let me think about it,’” Craft said. “My sole intention at the time was Westlake but within a day, there were offers on all three courses.”