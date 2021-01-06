Franklin County's three lake courses are sold

MONETA—While it is likely that the Willard family always will be synonymous with the development of Smith Mountain Lake’s shoreline, father Ron Willard Sr. and son Ron II are taking a step back from the golfing side of their business.
The Willards have sold The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook and The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy to Raleigh, North Carolina-based McConnell Golf.
The Waterfront Country Club in Moneta has been purchased by Darrell Craft, a Roanoke lawyer and golfer.
The purchase prices were not disclosed.
All three clubs are on the Franklin County side of Smith Mountain Lake.
A fourth lake course, Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club, is in Bedford County. The Huddleston facility is not owned by the Willards and is not part of the sale.
Willard Sr. built The Waterfront and The Water’s Edge in 1976 and 1986; he bought what was previously known as Chestnut Creek Golf Club and renamed it The Westlake in 1996.
The Waterfront and The Water’s Edge, which opened for play in 1988, are private courses; The Westlake is semi-private.
A renovation of The Water’s Edge’s golf course was completed in 2008 at a reported cost of $5 million.
The Water’s Edge was first put on the market in 2015 and was listed for $7.9 million in February 2019, while The Waterfront was listed for $3.2 million and The Westlake for $1 million at that time.
“I’ve been trying to get involved in owning a course for years,” said Craft, whose first overtures were in Florida before he returned to the Roanoke area and looked into purchasing Ashley Plantation in Botetourt Country.
Craft, a Patrick Henry High School graduate who has been playing golf for 40 years, was at The Westlake this summer to take part in the annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament, where he won the championship in the seniors division.
At the time, all three lake golf courses were for sale.
“I went there thinking, ‘I can make this work,’ Craft said Saturday. “It was probably three weeks before they (the Willards) reached out to me; then, all of a sudden, my phone dinged.”
“They put a number on the table and I said, ‘Let me think about it,’” Craft said. “My sole intention at the time was Westlake but within a day, there were offers on all three courses.”
Craft closed on The Waterfront on Thursday of last week and McConnell’s deal on the other two courses was announced in a news release a day later.
“The courses have been on the market for a few years,” Willard II said. “We wanted to make sure it was the right transition. John McConnell has been a member for 25 years and owns 14 other courses.”
Willard Sr. recently turned 75.
“It’s a good time for him to step back,” Willard II said. “He hasn’t been involved with the day-to-day operations but did help with the transition. Obviously, it’s bittersweet. It’s been a tough transition but I’m excited.
“We’re still going to be here at the lake.”
“I can’t stress enough that we will continue to build upon what the Willards have created,” Craft said. “I don’t plan to reinvent the place.”
McConnell, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of McConnell Golf, said in the release that he has played at The Water’s Edge since the early 1990s, when he “fell in love with the golf course and Smith Mountain Lake.”
McConnell said he bought his first property at the lake in 1994 and he and his family have enjoyed their “home away from home for 25 years.”
With the purchases, McConnell Golf owns 15 clubs and operates 17 courses, for a total of 324 holes of golf (two courses offer 27 holes).