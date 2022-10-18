Generals spoil homecoming, Luckett's starting debut at quarterback

FERRUM—Washington and Lee University head football coach Garrett LeRose said he and his staff knew the basics about Ferrum College quarterback Joshua Luckett.

“We knew that (Luckett) was Ferrum’s punter and No. 3 quarterback,’’ LeRose said.

The element of surprise worked well for Ferrum in the first half, then a series of adjustments discussed at halftime and employed in the second half propelled Washington and Lee, the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion to a 17-7 league triumph Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium on Ferrum’s homecoming.

The Generals have won all four games in an abbreviated series. Both of their visits to the Panthers’ home lair have resulted in triumphs on homecoming.

Washington and Lee (5-1, 3-0 ODAC) is tied with Randolph-Macon College for first place in the conference, while Ferrum (0-6, 0-3 ODAC) is in a three-way deadlock in the league’s basement with Averett University and Guilford (N.C.) College, this Saturday’s opponent.

Luckett, sophomore, is the third quarterback to see action for Panthers, but Saturday’s contest marked his first college start. In a season-opening loss to NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise, he saw action behind center for one play as part of a wildcat package, Panthers head coach Cleive Adams said.

Adams said he made the decision to play Luckett the Sunday prior to the homecoming contest and it appears as if he’ll continue to play quarterback as the season moves forward.

Ferrum has lost eight straight games dating to last season.

Adams said Luckett is one of Ferrum’s fastest players.

But he had not started a game at quarterback since his junior year at Franklin County.

Luckett accounted for 186 of the Panthers’ 262 yards of offense. He was 11 of 21 passing for 70 yards with one interception and he rushed 20 times for 116 yards.

Washington and Lee matched Ferrum’s offensive output.

Ferrum took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Joshua Ellerbe found the end zone from nine yards to complete a scoring drive that started at 5:48 and lasted six plays and 3:51.

The Panthers’ defense ignited the drive when Rah’Quan Payne recovered a fumble on the Generals’ third play from scrimmage.

Ferrum maintained its lead until just before intermission.

With 15 seconds left in the half, Generals quarterback Eli Hildebrandt rushed for a four-yard TD to tie the count. The 76-yard drive was comprised of four plays and took 1:00 to finish.

Hildebrandt completed a 67-yard pass to Alex Vaught to set up the TD that tied the count at 7.

The Generals took the lead for good at the start of the third period.

Harry Crutcher rushed from one yard for the TD and a 14-7 edge.

Isaiah Mefford intercepted a Luckett toss to set up the game’s final score with 2:31 left—Arturo Ramirez 40-yard field goal.

The march lasted nine plays and 4:03 and accounted for 29 yards.

Hildebrandt was 3 of 7 passing for73 yards and totaled 86 yards rushing on 17 totes.

Washington and Lee committed one penalty for five yards, while Ferrum was assessed six flags for 29 yards.

Ferrum had 14 first downs to 13 for Washington and Lee.

The Panthers were 6 of 14 on third down and 1 of 2 on fourth down, while the Generals were 6 of 16 on third down and 2 of 3 on fourth down.

Washington and Lee’s held an advantage of 34 seconds in time of possession: 30-17 to 29:43.

David Onyejekwe led the Generals’ defense with a game-best 11 tackles, and half a tackle for loss.

Avion Smith had six solo tackles for Ferrum and seven total stops.