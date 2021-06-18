Gilmore receives award from Fellowship of Christian Athletes

A 10-time conference Coach of the Year, Gilmore’s teams have won 12 regular-season and 13 league tournament titles in his 26 years at Coastal Carolina.

Prior to assuming this position, Gilmore had a successful six-year run as the head coach at NCAA Division II University of South Carolina-Aiken.

Named after the late Jerry Kindall, former Major League player and head baseball coach at the University of Arizona, the Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award has been presented annually since 2006 by FCA to the college or high school baseball coach who best exemplifies the organizatio’s values of integrity, serving, teamwork, and excellence on and off the baseball field.

The award’s namesake, Jerry Kindall, passed away on Christmas Eve 2017.

Kindall was well-known and respected among his peers and those he coached over the years.

He was the first person in NCAA history to win Division I College World Series titles as a player and a head coach, winning a title as the shortstop for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in 1956, and later coaching the University of Arizona Wildcats to three national championships (!976, 1980, and 1986) in 24 seasons.