Golf team fundraiser is August 14

Fall soccer is for ages 4 to 18 as of October 1. Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 2.

Cost until that date is $15. A additional late fee of $15 is charged to all registrations taken from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23.

Teams are formed based on age and school district.

Coaches meet in mid August to receive rosters, equipment and practice times.Practices begin in late August.

Games begin in mid September and are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex and at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

The schedule is eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for maker-up games if needed.

Registration is available online: www.playfranklincounty.com .

More information can be obtained by contacting Nikki Custer, athletics manager, nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov.

Those interested in coaching can do so by contacting Custer at that email address.

Lacrosse open practice is for players in first through eighth grade. There is no cost to register.