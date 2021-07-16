Golf team fundraiser is August 14

HARDY - Franklin County Eagles Golf Boosters tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
On-site registration begins at 11:30, followed by lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Format is four-player Captain's Choice.
Fee is $240.
Fee includes tournament play, gift bag, lunch and one mulligan and red tee per player.
Tournament includes a putting contest. Cost is $5 per putt.
50-50 raffle tickets - one for $1, 10 for $5 and 25 for $10 - will be sold.
Prizes are awarded to the first-place, second-place and third-place teams and the winners of the longest drive, closest to the pin and putting competitions.
Hole sponsorships are available.
A Gold sponsorship for $100 includes sign displayed prominently on a tee box or green and on sponsor's page in gift bag.
A Silver sponsorship of $50 includes sign displayed along with other silver sponsors on tee box or green and one sponsor's page in gift bag.
To pre-register, donate a prize or to sponsor a hole, call FCHS golf coach Michael Rogers, (540) 493-5985, or contact him by email: michael.rogers@frco.k12.va.us .
Parents meetings are scheduled
Mandatory Parent Meetings for fall sports at Franklin County High School have been scheduled for Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 27.
Both meetings are to be held in the Elton Bonner Auditorium, which is in the high school's Harold W. Ramsey building.
Fall sports athletes competing for Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School and a parent or guardian must attend one of these meetings.
FCHS and BFMS compete in football, volleyball, golf, cheer and cross country during the fall and BFMS competes in co-ed tennis.
Also, BFMS student-athletes and a parent or guardian who plan to compete in boys basketball, girls basketball or wrestling are asked to attend one of the meetings because their seasons begin before the scheduling of the Winter Sports Parent Meetings.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-9293.
Youth cheer clinic is July 26-27
Franklin County Eagles varsity and junior varsity cheer squads are hosting and conducting a youth clinic Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 at the high school.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts, jumps and more.
Each participant receives a prize for attending.
Parents or guardians must sign a permission form prior to the start of the clinic.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, 483-5332, or email Eagles head coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
Youth hoops camp begins July 19
FERRUM—Ferrum College’s Basketball Camp is set for Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22.
Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided daily in the college’s cafeteria.
Camp is for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Carson Long are the instructors.
The camp focuses on skill development, team building and ensuring that every participant has fun learning about the game of basketball.
Cost is $165.
Cost includes a Ferrum basketball t-shirt.
A $40 will be offered to Ferrum faculty and staff.
Registration ends Monday, July 19.
For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu .
Ferrum is hosting team football camp
FERRUM—Ferrum College is hosting a team football camp Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22.
Cost of $225 includes room and board.
For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu .
FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
Registration is open for fall sports
The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these fall sports.
Fall soccer is for ages 4 to 18 as of October 1. Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 2.
Cost until that date is $15. A additional late fee of $15 is charged to all registrations taken from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23.
Teams are formed based on age and school district.
Coaches meet in mid August to receive rosters, equipment and practice times.Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid September and are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex and at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
The schedule is eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for maker-up games if needed.
Registration is available online: www.playfranklincounty.com .
More information can be obtained by contacting Nikki Custer, athletics manager, nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov.
Those interested in coaching can do so by contacting Custer at that email address.
Lacrosse open practice is for players in first through eighth grade. There is no cost to register.
Registration, which is required, is available online. Deadline is Monday, Aug. 30.
Practices are at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex during September and October.
Equipment is available if participants need it.
Participants should bring mouth guard, cleats and a water bottle to practices.
For information, contact fclaxclub@gmail.com .
