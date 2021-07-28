Greenway becomes Ferrum's 10th Academic All-American

FERRUM - The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced the 2020-21 Baseball Academic All-America teams, and Ferrum College senior outfielder Josh Greenway has earned NCAA Division III second- team accolades.

This is Greenway's first Academic Al-America honor.

He is Ferrum's 10th Academic All-American, and the third in baseball.

Greenway is the third student-athlete to earn Academic Al-America this year, including Kajuan Madden-McAfee (second team, men's basketball in May) and Alex Mattson (third team, women's soccer earlier this month).

CoSIDA recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes baseball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Greenway became eligible for Academic All-America laurels when he was named to CoSIDA's Academic All-District first team earlier this month.

Greenway batted .345 this season for the Panthers with nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. His stat line included 41 base hits, 28 runs, 29 RBI, and a .521 slugging percentage.