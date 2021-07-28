Greenway becomes Ferrum's 10th Academic All-American

FERRUM - The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced the 2020-21 Baseball Academic All-America teams, and Ferrum College senior outfielder Josh Greenway has earned NCAA Division III second- team accolades.
This is Greenway's first Academic Al-America honor.
He is Ferrum's 10th Academic All-American, and the third in baseball.
Greenway is the third student-athlete to earn Academic Al-America this year, including Kajuan Madden-McAfee (second team, men's basketball in May) and Alex Mattson (third team, women's soccer earlier this month).
CoSIDA recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes baseball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Greenway became eligible for Academic All-America laurels when he was named to CoSIDA's Academic All-District first team earlier this month.
Greenway batted .345 this season for the Panthers with nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. His stat line included 41 base hits, 28 runs, 29 RBI, and a .521 slugging percentage.
Greenway earned all-conference first-team honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) this season and was the 2021 ODAC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Later, he earned a spot on the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-South Region third team.
Also, Greenway was one of six student-athletes from Ferrum that was chosen to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State team, his third such honor.
Greenway prepped at North Cross School in Roanoke and he began his college baseball career at Division III Roanoke College.
Ferrum's Academic All-Americans
2000 - Elizabeth Adams, 3rd team (women's soccer/women's tennis, women's basketball)
2006 - Dustin Hamoy, 2nd team (football)
2007 - Wilson Paine, 1st team (men's tennis)
2012 - Paul Jaglowski, 1st team (baseball)
2015 - Hank Parsley, 1st team (baseball)
2015 - Morgan Funck, 2nd team (women's soccer)
2018 - Brian Mann, 2nd team (football)
2021- Kajuan Madden-McAfee (2nd team men's basketball)
2021 - Alex Mattson, 3rd team (women's soccer)
2021 - Josh Greenway 2nd team (baseball)