Guilford shuts out Ferrum, 3-0

FERRUM - Guilford (N.C.) College netted one goal in the first half and two after intermission for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's soccer victory over Ferrum College Tuesday at Penn-Roediger Field.

Sarah Hall in the first half, Baylee Greenwood in the second half and Crystal Rivas in the second half, scored goals for the Quakers (7-2-1, 1-2 ODAC), who won their first league match of the season.

The total times for Guilford's goals were 17:53 (Hall), 61:38 (Greenwood) and 85:54 (Rivas).

The Quakers' scoring trio has accounted for nine goals this season: Hall with three, Greenwood with five and Rivas with one.

Two of Guilford's goals were produced by assists: one by Madison Green, the other by Jenna Shotton.

Sydney Millier, with five, Allison Setlak, with four, and Jasdyn Patton, with four, combined for 13 shots for Ferrum, (3-5-2, 0-2-1 ODAC). Miller, with four, and Patton, with three, combined for seven shots on goal.

Guilford goalkeeper Ady Franklin (7-2-1) played the entire 90-minute match and collected 10 saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Ali Austin (3-5-2) went the distance and totaled eight saves.

Ferrum's next match is today at home at 7 p.m. against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg.

Averett rallies in second half for win

FERRUM - Averett University netted all four of its goals in the second half in a 4-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer win over Ferrum College Wednesday at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Cougars (4-5-3, 2-1-1 ODAC) tallied three goals in a three-plus minutes span: from 51:16 to 54:27.

JonThomas Buckley scored two of those goals, one of which was a converted penalty kick, and Averett benefited from a Ferrum own goal.

Averett completed its scoring when Orion Mills came off the bench and found the back of the net at 70:54.

Ferrum (4-4-2, 2-2-1 ODAC) scored its last goal in the 83rd minute when Cannon Newell dissected the net with a shot into the lower right corner.

Maxwell Pheng was credited with an assist.

Leo Galpin scored his sixth goal of the season at 30:02 of the first half, courtesy of a Callum Harrison assist to provide Ferrum with a 1-0 lead.

Averett held advantages in shots (19-4), shots on goal (7-2) and corner kicks (7-1).

Ferrum committed 18 fouls to Averett's nine.

The Panthers were charged with four offsides violations, while Averett was charged with two offsides infractions.

Ferrum's next match is Saturday at home at 7 p.m. against ODAC rival University of Lynchburg.