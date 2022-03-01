Hamm places third, fourth in ODAC track

SALEM - Ferrum College’s Michael Hamm finished third in the men’s 400-meter dash at the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Indoor Track and Field championships, hosted by Roanoke College at the Kerr-Cregger Fieldhouse.

University of Lynchburg swept the team titles, capturing the men’s crown by 75 points and the women’s championship by 75 points.

Also, Hamm placed fourth in the 200-meter dash and he ran the first leg of the 4x400-meter relay.

Hamm, Dom Philpot, KwaJay Witcher and Seth Shafer took fourth place in 3:33.62.

Josh Ellerbe came in fifth in the 60-meter dash in 7.07 seconds.

Below are other top men’s team showings:

Distance Medley Relay - Clayton Stanford, Kevin Tate, Noah Swaneyn and Seth Shafer, eighth place, 11:30.22

200-Meter Dash - Isaiah Clark, seventh, 22.77 seconds; Jaden Clark, 13th, 23.08 seconds; Josh Ellerbe, 19th, 23.65 seconds.

400-Meter Run - Dom Philpot, 17th, 53.63 seconds.

800-Meter Run - Kevin Tate, 16th, 2:05.4.

Men’s DMR - Clayton Stanford, Noah Swaney, Kevin Tate, Seth Shaffer, eighth-place, 11:39.22.

Long Jump - Rah’Quan Payne, 13th, 5.82 meters.

Triple Jump - Rah’Quan Payne, 10th, 12.21 meters.

Ferrum’s men’s team finished eighth out of 10 teams with 23 points.

Lynchburg won with 170 points, followed by Washington and Lee (95), Bridgewater (77), Roanoke (75), Shenandoah (66), Eastern Mennonite (64) and Virginia Wesleyan (45).

Randolph (8) was ninth and Guliford (1) was 10th.

The foursome of Tejah Yates, Genesis Pineiro, Stephanie Ojeda and Escarlen Vasquez finished ninth in the women’s 4x400 relay for Ferrum in 4:36.65.

Vasquez, Ojeda, Jordan Hairston and Pineiro came in ninth in the women’s distance medley relay.

Pineiro placed 12th in the women’s 800-meter run in 2:34.56 and Hairston was 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.14.

Also, Hairston was 20th in the women’s 200-meter dash in 27.94 and 13th in the women’s 400-meter dash in 1:03.14.

“I was really happy with the effort from our men and women. We had several (personal-best times). That’s all you can ask for as a coach,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

Lynchburg won with 194 points, followed by Washington and Lee (119), Roanoke (104), Shenandoah (56), Bridgewater (55), Virginia Wesleyan (51), Randolph (20), Eastern Mennonite (17), Hollins (6).

Ferrum’s next competition is Saturday, March 26 at the Dr. Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational at the University of Lynchburg.

Greensboro tops Ferrum by 10 goals

FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College netted multiple goals in each quarter Saturday and bested Ferrum College, 15-5, in a non-conference men’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Pride (2-1) tallied the match’s first three goals and led 3-0 at the 7:05 mark of the opening quarter.

The Panthers (1-2) netted their first goal with 5:30 showing when Drew Fedorich scored.

Greensboro closed the first-quarter scoring when Will Beyer found the back of the net to make the count 4-1.

Each team netted two goals in the second stanza.

Michael Paolicelli and Fedorich scored for the Panthers, who trailed 6-3 at intermission.

The Pride scored four goals in the third period to push the spread to six goals, 10-4.

Ferrum sliced one goal off the deficit when Nathan Piggott scored at the start of the final frame.

Then, Greensboro finished the contest with a five-goal surge.

Joe Goodwin scored twice during the surge.

Austin Aborurjilie paced the Pride with five goals and Beyer distributed two assists.

Goalkeeper Chris Stallings (2-1) played the entire match (60 minutes) and recorded two saves.

Fedorich netted three goals and passed out two assists for the Panthers.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (1-2) went the distance in net and collected nine saves. Also, he claimed possession of seven ground balls.

Greensboro outshot Ferrum, 41-14, and was 19 of 19 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 22 of 27 clip.

The Panthers won possession of 29 ground balls to 20 for the Pride, but Ferrum committed 32 turnovers to the Pride’s 19.

Ferrum won 12 face offs to 10 for Greensboro.

The Pride was 2 of 8 in man-up scoring opportunities, while the Panthers were 1 of 4.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday against Averett University.

Match time is 4 p.m. at Adams Stadium.

Riders compete in Lynchburg show

LYNCHBURG - Three Ferrum College riders competed Sunday in an Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) event hosted by the University of Lynchburg at the Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center.

The Hornets placed first with 37 points and Hollins University came in second with 32 points.

Competing for the Panthers were seniors Grace Howell and Casey Craddock and sophomore Saige Stuart-Hughes.

Craddock finished second in Introductory Equitation on the Flat and Stuart-Hughes placed seventh in Limit Equitation Over Fences.

Senior Hattie Rieck represents Ferrum in the IHSA Zone 4 Region Show Saturday, March 26.