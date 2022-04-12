Hamm wins 400-meter dash at WildCat Track Festival

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College’s Michael Hamm claimed first-place honors in the 400-meter dash at Saturday’s WildCat Track Festival, hosted by Randolph College at WildCat Stadium.

Dom Philpot came in ninth in the event, Seth Shaffer was 10th and Elijah Simmons was 22nd.

“Overall, not a bad day. We had some good performances. We are just trying to start getting ready for the stretch run,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said.