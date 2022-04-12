Hamm wins 400-meter dash at WildCat Track Festival

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College’s Michael Hamm claimed first-place honors in the 400-meter dash at Saturday’s WildCat Track Festival, hosted by Randolph College at WildCat Stadium.
Hamm’s winning time was 50.20 seconds.
Dom Philpot came in ninth in the event, Seth Shaffer was 10th and Elijah Simmons was 22nd.
“Overall, not a bad day. We had some good performances. We are just trying to start getting ready for the stretch run,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said.
FERRUM MEN’S RESULTS
100 METER DASH - Joshua Ellerbe 5th, Zion Wade 21st, Rob Tarver 28th.
200 METER DASH - Joshua Ellerbe 4th, Quvadus Spratley 35th.
800 METER RUN - Kevin Tate 9th (personal best 2:05.00), Noah Swaney 25th (personal best 2:17.38), Jake DiLauro 28th, Greyson Crouch 30th.
5,000 METER RUN -Tysen Gotschi 9th (personal best 15:51.53), Clayton Stanford (Franklin County 10th (season best 16:54.23)
4X100 METER RELAY - Alberto Pineiro, Zion Wade, Rob Tarver, Elijah Simmons, 3rd (46:59)
4X400 METER RELAY - Dom Philpot, Alberto Pineiro, Seth Shafer, Michael Hamm, 3rd (3:31.41)
FERRUM WOMEN’S RESULTS
100 METER DASH - Arianna Beverley 12th
200 METER DASH - Jordan Hairston 5th (personal best 27.40 seconds), Tejah Yates 25th
400 METER DASH - Jordan Hairston 4th (personal best 1:02.71), Tejah Yates 15ht (personal best 1:10.33)
800 METER RUN - Genesis Pineiro 6th (season-best 2:32.04)