Hamm's sixth place finish is Ferrum's best.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Ferrum College freshman Michael Hamm made his collegiate debut Sunday in the JDL Flat is Fast Invitational by placing sixth in the 400-meter dash in 52.90 seconds.

Also for Ferrum's men's team, Jaden Clark (7.11 seconds) and Isaiah Clark placed 22nd and 24th in the 60-meter dash. Jaden Clark came 15th in the 200-meter dash and Isaiah Clark was 19th.

Jaden Clark's time in the 60-meter dash is a program-best.

Josh Ellerbe finished 23rd in the 200-meter dash and 26th in 60-meter dash; Noah Swaney was 26th in the 1,000-meter dash and Rah'Quan Payne was 13th in the triple jump and 18th in the long jump.

For Ferrum's women's team, Jordan Hairston placed 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.08; Abigail McGovern was 33rd in the 800-meter run; Airiana Beverley took 28th in the long jump and Tejah Yates finished 32nd in the 200-meter dash and 36th in the 60-meter dash.

"It was good to compete. We have a long ways to go to get to where we want to be,'' Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

"We need to string together a couple of good weeks of training and hope the weather cooperates some to do that.''

Ferrum's next meet is the VMI Winter Relays in Lexington Friday and Saturday (Jan. 28-29).