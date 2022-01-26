 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Hamm's sixth place finish is Ferrum's best

Ferrum College head track and field coach Mark White

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -  Ferrum College freshman Michael Hamm made his collegiate debut Sunday in the JDL Flat is Fast Invitational by placing sixth in the 400-meter dash in 52.90 seconds.

Also for Ferrum's men's team, Jaden Clark (7.11 seconds) and Isaiah Clark placed 22nd and 24th in the 60-meter dash. Jaden Clark came 15th in the 200-meter dash and Isaiah Clark was 19th.

Jaden Clark's time in the 60-meter dash is a program-best.

Josh Ellerbe finished 23rd in the 200-meter dash and 26th in 60-meter dash; Noah Swaney was 26th in the 1,000-meter dash and Rah'Quan Payne was 13th in the triple jump and 18th in the long jump.

For Ferrum's women's team, Jordan Hairston placed 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.08; Abigail McGovern was 33rd in the 800-meter run; Airiana Beverley took 28th in the long jump and Tejah Yates finished 32nd in the 200-meter dash and 36th in the 60-meter dash.

"It was good to compete. We have a long ways to go to get to where we want to be,'' Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

"We need to string together a couple of good weeks of training and hope the weather cooperates some to do that.''

Ferrum's next meet is the VMI Winter Relays in Lexington Friday and Saturday (Jan. 28-29).

