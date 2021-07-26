Harper steps down as Knights' coach, hands reins off to Harris

After 32 years of coaching, most of which were spent at his alma mater, former Ferrum College head football coach David Harper is stepping down from the head post at St. Andrews (N.C.) University.
Harper played a significant role in the start of St. Andrews’ program as its first head football coach. It was announced in February 2016 that the school would compete in NAIA intercollegiate football starting in the fall of 2017 with Harper at the helm.
“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity of starting a football program from its infancy,’’ Harper said when he was hired by the Knights. I have always wanted to take as program from the very beginning to a championship program.
St. Andrews played games in five states - North Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia and Virginia - in its inaugural campaign.
Harper used one of his social media platform to confirm his decision to step down.
“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way in my coaching career - my family, friends, coaches, players, staff members, professors, parents and administrators,’’ Harper said on Facebook.
“I am looking forward to the next journey of my life.’’
Harper is handing off the coaching reins to another former Ferrum standout running back, Steven Harris, who has served as the Knights’ offensive coordinator.
Also, former Panthers star quarterback Tim Reynolds has been promoted to offensive coordinator and associate head coach.
Harris's first game as head coach is Saturday, Sept. 4 in Clinton, S.C. against Presbyterian College, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) as an independent.
Harris is a former recipient of the Big Green Award, given annually by Ferrum’s football program.
The Big Green Award, given since 1971, serves as a memorial to the seven former Ferrum football players and former Panthers assistant coach Rick Tolley, all of whom perished in the Marshall (W.Va.) University plane crash, Nov.14, 1970.
Those seven players were part of Ferrum’s 1968 junior college national championship team.
The Panthers defeated Phoenix (Ariz.) 41-19 in the Shine Bowl to complete a 10-0 season and capture the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship in 1968, the second of four national titles Ferrum won in football during its junior-college era (1955-1984).
The award is presented to the senior who best demonstrates the qualities of courage, hustle and desire as a role model to their teammates.
Prior to his reunion with Harper, Harris served in coaching positions at Muskingum (Ohio) University and Rensselaer (N.Y.) Polytechnic Institute (RPI).
Harper once said of Harris that if one were to look up football player in the dictionary, he’d see a picture of Harris accompanying the definition.
Counting his years as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Harper was a part of Ferrum’s football program for 30 years. His tenure bridges the program’s junior college and NCAA Division III eras. He enrolled at the college as a student-athlete in 1984.
Harper’s final game as a player was in 1988 when the Panthers suffered their lone loss of the season, 62-28, to Ithaca (N.Y.) College in the Division III national semifinals. The Panthers finished 11-1 that year and captured the first of back-to-back South Region championships.
Harper and current Panthers head coach Cleive Adams were teammates on that squad and they would later coach together at Ferrum and against each other during Adams’ tenure at Averett University.
A former All-American, Harper is a member of Ferrum’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame and one of only two former football players to have his jersey retired.
Harper holds program records for single-game tackles (25 in 1987 versus Emory & Henry College), single-season tackles (161), career tackles (421) and single-season solo tackles (61).
Harper was 19-31 in five years (2011-2015) as Ferrum’s head coach - 14-6 in his first two years, 5-25 in his last three.
The Panthers shared the USA South Athletic Conference championship with Christopher Newport University and Maryville (Tenn.) College in Harper’s second season in charge of the Panthers.
Harper began his coaching career at Davidson (N.C.) College where he spent two seasons before returning to Ferrum as an assistant coach in 1991.
Harper spent three years as an assistant under Hank Norton and 17 as an assistant under Dave Davis.
Prior to being named head coach, Harper served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator from1994-1998, offensive coordinator from 1999-2010 and associate head coach from 2001-2010.
Harper’s first win as the Panthers’ head coach came on Sept. 23, 2011, 37-6 over Bridgewater College at W.B. Adams Stadium on Homecoming.