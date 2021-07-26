Harper steps down as Knights' coach, hands reins off to Harris

After 32 years of coaching, most of which were spent at his alma mater, former Ferrum College head football coach David Harper is stepping down from the head post at St. Andrews (N.C.) University.

Harper played a significant role in the start of St. Andrews’ program as its first head football coach. It was announced in February 2016 that the school would compete in NAIA intercollegiate football starting in the fall of 2017 with Harper at the helm.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity of starting a football program from its infancy,’’ Harper said when he was hired by the Knights. I have always wanted to take as program from the very beginning to a championship program.

St. Andrews played games in five states - North Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia and Virginia - in its inaugural campaign.

Harper used one of his social media platform to confirm his decision to step down.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way in my coaching career - my family, friends, coaches, players, staff members, professors, parents and administrators,’’ Harper said on Facebook.

“I am looking forward to the next journey of my life.’’