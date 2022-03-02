Harris is a driver to watch at SBS Drifting Saturday

SOUTH BOSTON - When spectators arrive at South Boston Speedway for SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, one of the participants that may catch their eyes is DyQuan Harris.

Harris, a resident of Nelson, has competed in drifting for eight years and will be one of the more experienced drivers participating in the speedway's first drifting event, which is being sponsored by Barlow’s Tire.

The member of Team Street Graffiti said his interest in cars led him to becoming involved in drifting.

“It’s always been about cars,” Harris said.

“It’s the cars and all the action that goes along with it. It’s about the high-revving of motors, the tires spinning, a lot of tire smoke and the smell of burning rubber.

"The style of cars in drifting really grab me. Being in the environment with a lot of loud cars has really drawn me to this type of motorsports.”

Harris said he and others in the area who participate in drifting are happy to see the track host a drifting event.

“We’re having to travel to drifting events, some a pretty good distance away, so this is really a big help to have South Boston Speedway be a part of this and host a drifting event,” Harris said.

“I think we will have a good turnout, and future events should have a good turnout as well.”

Spectators will see a great deal of action throughout the event, Harris said.

“Usually, we have tandem drifting as part of the event. “When you tandem drift, you drive with another driver super close to you. That is fun to see when you have drivers that can drive side-by-side with each other.

"Another part of the event we have is called clipping points. With clipping points, you see how close a driver can get to a certain area, a cone or maybe a wall.

“We will set up some clipping points and some objects that we will have some people try to tag or hit,” he said.

“People should watch out for some cool things like that. There are a lot of visual things to catch.”

Harris has worked closely with Halifax County native and Team Street Graffiti teammate Matt Young and others in designing the course that will be used for the event.

“Fortunately, we’re able to have a lot of open space in the center of the speedway,” Harris said.

“The big thing was making sure we had enough driving space that we could fit in enough turns and fit a decent number of cars onto the course at once. It will be a good course with some tight sections and turns as well as some open space for speed.”

A handful of participant spaces remain for the event. The remaining participant spaces are being sold via the Pit Pay mobile pit pass app and if any spaces remain open they will be sold Saturday.

The speedway is hosting this event “open-house style.” Admission for spectators is $10 for adults with children ages 12 and under being admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Tickets will be sold only at the gate Saturday and food will be available for purchase.

Spectators wishing to do so may view the event from the speedway’s track-side tailgating areas and the lawn chair seating areas in turns three and four.

Individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs as the majority of the grandstand areas will be closed.

Spectator gates open at 9:45 a.m. with the first drifting session scheduled from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Following a 30-minute break, a second drifting session is set for 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A drifting session on the oval track is slated from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., after which the day’s event will end.

Photo Courtesy Joe Chandler/South Boston Speedway

Smoke rolls from spinning tires as DyQuan Harris (left) and another driver maneuver their way through the course during an informal drifting session at South Boston Speedway in December, 2021. Spectators will see plenty of action when South Boston Speedway hosts the SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire event on Saturday, March 5.

