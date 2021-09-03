Hat trick guides Cougars over Panthers in opener

FERRUM - Freshman forward Celia de Diego notched a hat trick - three goals scored - in her first intercollegiate women's soccer match Wednesday to lead Averett University to a 3-0 non-conference triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium in the 2021 fall season opener for both teams.
de Diego netted one goal in the first half at 30:26 and two after intermission at 66:07 and 78:16.
Clarice Peters, Maiju Hyvarinem and Madison Morin each was credited with an assist.
Averett (1-0) outshot Ferrum (0-1) 10-6 and held edges in shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (8-4).
Cougars goalkeeper Morgann Dills played all 90 minutes in net and recorded two saves. Panthers counterpart Ali Austin also went the distance and registered five saves.
Ferrum was charged with two fouls to none for Averett.
In 2022, the Ferrum-Averett match becomes an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) encounter; the Cougars join the league in July.
The Panthers return to action tonight at 7 at Penn-Rodeiger Field against Mary Baldwin University.
Methodist scores late to top Ferrum, 1-0
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Truls Ballo netted the match's lone goal at 79:57 Wednesday to guide Methodist (N.C.) University to a 1-0 non-conference men's soccer triumph over Ferrum College in the 2021 fall season opener for both squads at Duggins Soccer Stadium.
The contest marked the intercollegiate head coaching debut of first-year Ferrum mentor Matt Cureton.
Caleb Allen assisted on Ballo's tally.
The Monarchs (1-0) held advantages in shots (18-7) shots on goal (7-1) and corner kicks (10-2) at match's end.
Methodist netminder Cole Hupp played all 90 minutes in goal and recorded one save, while Ferrum's William Winters also went the distance and collected six saves.
The Panthers (0-1) committed 13 fouls to the Monarchs' eight, and Methodist was charged with the match's lone offsides violation.
Ferrum returns to action this weekend with back-to-back, non-conference matches in Danville at Averett University.
The Panthers take on the Cougars today at 4:30 p.m. and face Piedmont (Ga.) College Saturday at 2 p.m.
Both matches are set to be staged at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
Averett sweeps Ferrum in volleyball
DANVILLE - Morgan Barnes netted 15 kills and Erin Gray collected 17 digs and passed out 15 assists Wednesday as Averett University swept Ferrum College, 3-0, in a non-conference volleyball match at the Grant Center, the 2021 fall season opener for both clubs.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-11.
The Cougars (1-0) tallied 11 of the first 14 points in the opening set. The Panthers were able to cut the deficit to five, 22-17, before Averett scored three of set's last four points.
Averett secured the win on a Ferrum attack error.
In the second set, the Panthers (0-1) held a 9-6 edge after a Shelby Waltrip kill.
Leading 18-16, Averett completed the set with a 7-1 scoring surge.
The Cougars led 15-4 in the third set before finishing the match by outscoring the Panthers 10-7.
Averett held advantages in hitting percentage (.349-.073), digs (53-38) and aces (4-3) at match's end.
For the Cougars, Sarah Shropshire totaled 13 kills, Kinsley Stevens distributed 23 assists and Makkenzie Compton passed out 15 assists.
For the Panthers, Taylor Joyner registered nine kills and eight digs, Arielle Tritt passed out 15 assists, Makaila Veney collected three blocks and former Franklin County prep standout Alex Christoff, a sophomore, served two aces.
In 2022, Ferrum and Averett become Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes; the Cougars join the league in July.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday in a tri-match in Misenheimer, N.C. against Carolina University at 2 p.m. and host Pfeiffer University at 4 p.m.
Panthers race against Division I foes
BLACKSBURG - Ferrum College's men's and women's cross country teams competed alongside NCAA Division I foes Virginia Tech, Radford University and Marshall (W.Va.) University Wednesday in the 2021 Virginia Tech Invitational.
The Panthers were competing in their first event in more than a calendar year.
Virginia Tech's Ben Fleming claimed top accolades in the men's 6,000-meter race in 19:07.30, while Hannah Moran won the women's 4,000-meter race in 14:11.
Erin Reynolds paced Ferrum's women's squad with a 16:52.80 finishing time, followed by Genesis Pineiro (17:07.10), Abigail McGovern (19:40) and Escarlen Vasquez (20:08).
Former Franklin County prep standout Clayton Stanford, a Ferrum sophomore, posted the best time for the Panthers' men's quad (22:21.30).
Following Stanford were Kevin Tate (22:25.80), Tysen Gotschi (22:50.90) and Elliot Howard (25:41.80), who made his intercollegiate debut.
Next was Clay Smith (25:44.20), Domonique Veney (26:05.10) and Noah Swaney (27:17.30).
"Like all first meets of the year, you get a little bit of everything in the results,'' Panthers head coach Mark White said.
"Overall, I was happy with how we did. We have a long way to go, but it was great to see us race. It's been a long time since a lot of them ran in a cross country meet.''
Ferrum's next event is the Randolph Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 11 in Lynchburg.
Randolph College is the host school for the invitational.