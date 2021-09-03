Hat trick guides Cougars over Panthers in opener

FERRUM - Freshman forward Celia de Diego notched a hat trick - three goals scored - in her first intercollegiate women's soccer match Wednesday to lead Averett University to a 3-0 non-conference triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium in the 2021 fall season opener for both teams.

de Diego netted one goal in the first half at 30:26 and two after intermission at 66:07 and 78:16.

Clarice Peters, Maiju Hyvarinem and Madison Morin each was credited with an assist.

Averett (1-0) outshot Ferrum (0-1) 10-6 and held edges in shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (8-4).

Cougars goalkeeper Morgann Dills played all 90 minutes in net and recorded two saves. Panthers counterpart Ali Austin also went the distance and registered five saves.

Ferrum was charged with two fouls to none for Averett.

In 2022, the Ferrum-Averett match becomes an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) encounter; the Cougars join the league in July.

The Panthers return to action tonight at 7 at Penn-Rodeiger Field against Mary Baldwin University.

Methodist scores late to top Ferrum, 1-0