Hayes receives academic accolade for soccer

FERRUM - Ferrum College junior goalkeeper Abbey Hayes has been chosen to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District V women’s soccer team for NCAA Division III
Hayes is a first-team selection.
District V is comprised of colleges and universities in 11 states: Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.
All first-team honorees are eligible for the 2021 Academic All-America team that will be announced in December.
Hayes, who hails from Virginia Beach, is a first-time honoree and the only goalkeeper chosen to the first team.
Hayes carried a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) into the fall semester, her fifth at Ferrum.
Hayes has garnered Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic team laurels in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
Hayes earned third team All-ODAC accolades in women’s soccer in the spring of 2021.
Hayes has been a member of Ferrum’s Boone Honors Program since she first enrolled in 2019, and has been on the Minds-N-Medicine Club for three years and the Ferrum Outdoors Club for a year.