Hayes receives academic accolade for soccer

FERRUM - Ferrum College junior goalkeeper Abbey Hayes has been chosen to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District V women’s soccer team for NCAA Division III

Hayes is a first-team selection.

District V is comprised of colleges and universities in 11 states: Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.

All first-team honorees are eligible for the 2021 Academic All-America team that will be announced in December.

Hayes, who hails from Virginia Beach, is a first-time honoree and the only goalkeeper chosen to the first team.

Hayes carried a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) into the fall semester, her fifth at Ferrum.

Hayes has garnered Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic team laurels in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

Hayes earned third team All-ODAC accolades in women’s soccer in the spring of 2021.