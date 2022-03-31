Heady takes the wheel of Baldwin's Modified racer

SOUTH BOSTON - A surprise opportunity last season that allowed Caleb Heady to jump from racing INEX Legends Cars to piloting a Modified for Tommy Baldwin Racing, one of the more well-known Modified racing teams, has vaulted the young Kentucky resident’s racing career to new heights.

The 19-year-old Shelbyville, Ky leadfoott has taken good advantage of his opportunity. He won last year’s SMART Modified Tour race at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway in what was only his second race in a Modified, holding off former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte for the victory.

Heady competed in six SMART Modified Tour events and in the North-South Shootout at Caraway Speedway last season, scoring a top-five finish in each event.

This season, Heady has finished second in the SMART Modified Tour’s season-opener at Florence Motor Speedway, finished seventh at Southern National (N.C.)Motorsports Park, and this past Saturday, fended off a tough challenge from reigning SMART Modified Tour champion Burt Myers to win at Caraway (N.C.) Speedway.

Heady will be looking to make it two series wins in a row Saturday afternoon, April 2, when the touring SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic visits South Boston Speedway for the Flying VA 99, a 99-lap race that will headline the four-race Smart Ford-South Boston 234 racing program.

Heady has never seen South Boston Speedway or raced on the 4/10ths-mile oval, but says he enjoys the challenge of racing at new venues.

“I love it,” Heady said.

“I can’t decide if it’s me loving seeing new places, seeing new tracks, and getting new experiences or just trying to find that one track I just fall in love with, which seems to be just about every track I go to.

“I’m real excited to come to South Boston,” Heady said.

“I have heard really cool stories about it. I have a couple of buddies that have run a bunch up there. To finally see it with my own eyes, not only to see it, but to get to drive on it, is going to be real cool for me.”

Heady’s jump to becoming one of the top contenders on the SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic came as a surprise.

“The story is pretty funny,” Heady said.

“I’m good friends with Tommy’s son, Jack. One day I was helping out at the shop, just kind of looking around, and Tommy asked me if I wanted to drive. Of course, I took the opportunity, and now I’m in my second season with Tommy. If you had told me two years ago that I would be doing really well in Modifieds I would probably have laughed in your face.”

Heady said he is appreciative of the opportunity to drive for Baldwin and be behind the wheel of an entry that is steep in history. He said the long history and success of the team and the list of outstanding drivers that have piloted the well-known car does bring with it a sense of pressure.

“It’s a terrifying number to show up with at the racetrack to drive,” Heady said.

“It kind of raises the stress level, but I love it. I wouldn’t want to drive for any other team.”

Saturday afternoon’s Flying VA 99 applauds the heritage of Southern Modified racing.

The event honors one of the south’s most successful Modified racers, Richmond, Virginia, native Ray Hendrick, who won five South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championships during his illustrious career.

Also on the card are a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, a 20-lap Hornets Division race and a 15-lap race for Champ Karts.

Editor Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.