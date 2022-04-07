Hering leads Eagles to win over Staunton River

MONETA - Jordan Hering netted two goals Tuesday to lead Franklin County to a 4-0 shut-out triumph over Staunton River in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer match.

FCHS led 1-0 at intermission, then the Eagles netted three goals after halftime.

Hering, a junior, tallied the Eagles’ first and third goals.

His initial goal in the 22nd minute was produced by a corner kick delivered by Andrew Riddle.

Three minutes into the final half, Hering scored courtesy of an assist from Jose Lazano.

Two minutes later, Tyler Scott pushed the spread to three goals.

Caleb Williamson finished the scoring in the 78th minute.

Goalkeeper Ryan Largen recorded three saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

The Eagles' triumph is the first for new head coach Brian McClung.

FCHS is 1-0-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 1-5-1 overall.

The Eagles face league foe Lord Botetourt Friday.

Match time is 6 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

CORNER KICKS: The Eagles junior varsity squad blanked Staunton River, 4-0.

FCHS is 2-0-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

The Eagles face league foe Lord Botetourt Friday.

Match time is 7:30 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Golden Eagles edge Eagles in girls soccer

Staunton River edged Franklin County, 2-1, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match played Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS is 1-5-1 overall, 0-1-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Sayda Rojas Campbell scored for the Eagles off an assist from Sophia LaBrake.

A corner kick executed by Brandi Altice led to the goal.

FCHS travels to Daleville Friday for a Blue Ridge District contest against Lord Botetourt. Match time is 7 p.m.

Franklin County, Staunton River jayvees play to a tie

Franklin County and Staunton River played to a 0-0 tie in a Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity soccer match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS has tied Staunton River twice this season, once in non-league play and once in Blue Ridge District action.

The Eagles are 0-5-2 overall, 0-1-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

“It was a hard-fought battle in the mud and the rain. I’ve said it over and over again, but these ladies just don’t quit. They played right down to the wire,’’ Eagles head coach David Campbell said.

“We keep seeing positives in each game. We allowed fewer shots on goal and created more scoring opportunities than we have in the past. The shots didn’t translate into goals, but they were strong attempts.

“We still have several injured players. In fact, we haven’t had one game this season where we didn’t have a starter - or several starters - out due to injury. But, again, it’s a testament to how hard these ladies play,’’ Campbell said.

FCHS travels to Daleville Friday for a Blue Ridge District contest against Lord Botetourt. Match time is 5:30 p.m.

Varsity and jayvee games are postponed

MONETA - Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity baseball doubleheader at Staunton River, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to poor field conditions.

Both teams are scheduled to play at Lord Botetourt Friday in Blue Ridge District encounters.

ROANOKE - Patrick Henry shut out Franklin County in a non-district boys tennis match, 9-0, Wednesday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Patriots won all six singles matches in straight sets and swept three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.

The Eagles managed 25 total game wins.

Patrick Henry's win is its second this season over FCHS.

The Eagles are 0-4.

NET CORDS: A girls varsity match between the Patriots and the Eagles was staged Wednesday at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag and the Patriots were victorious, 9-0.

The Patriots' win is their second this season over the Eagles (0-4).