Hill earns academic laurel in football

FERRUM - Ferrum College junior linebacker Drew Hill has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District V football team for NCAA Division III.

Hill is a first-team selection.

District V is comprised of colleges and universities in 11 states Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.

All first-team honorees are eligible for the 2021 Academic All-America team that will be announced in December.

Hill is a first-time honoree.

Twenty-seven players were chosen to the District V first team; Hill, who hails from Riner, is one of four with a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA).

During the fall 2021 campaign, Hill registered 72 tackles in 10 games, 43 of which were solo stops.

Also, he recorded four tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and he recovered two fumbles.

Hill earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels as a sophomore and was named to the league’s all-academic team in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021.