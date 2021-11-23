 Skip to main content
Hill earns academic laurel in football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hill earns academic laurel in football

Hill earns academic laurel in football

Ferrum College's Drew Hill (No. 0) celebrates a Panthers victory with teammate Tanner Kennedy (No. 45) and associate head coach J.D. Shaw (left).

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Ferrum College junior linebacker Drew Hill has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District V football team for NCAA Division III.

Hill is a first-team selection.

District V is comprised of colleges and universities in 11 states Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.

All first-team honorees are eligible for the 2021 Academic All-America team that will be announced in December.

Hill is a first-time honoree.

Twenty-seven players were chosen to the District V first team; Hill, who hails from Riner, is one of four with a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA).

During the fall 2021 campaign, Hill registered 72 tackles in 10 games, 43 of which were solo stops.

Also, he recorded four tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and he recovered two fumbles.

Hill earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels as a sophomore and was named to the league’s all-academic team in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

Hill is a history and social studies double major with a minor in political science.

He has been involved with Yugo Ministries (summer of 2019), Blue Ridge Christian Camp (winer 2019) and the Roanoke Rescue Mission (winter 2020 through summer 2021).

