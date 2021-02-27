Hoisting the Classic Cup

Emory & Henry College's players raise the Crooked Road Classic Cup to the heavens in celebration of their 17-0 season-opening game victory over Ferrum College in the fifth annual Crooked Road Classic match-up and the 36th meeting between the two rivals since 1985 Friday night at W.B. Adams Stadium. For more photos and a story from the game, return to this website (www.thefranklinnewspost.com later) or see Wednesday's printed edition of The Franklin News-Post.