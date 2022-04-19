Hope is hired to guide Panthers

FERRUM - Chardonnay Hope has been hired as Ferrum College’ new field hockey coach, college athletics officials said in a prepared statement.

Hope served as an assistant field hockey coach at Haverford (Pa.) College.

Also, she has worked as a family service specialist for the state of Delaware and has served as goalkeeping coach for the Delaware Sharks Field Hockey Club.

“…I’d like to thank the search committee for trusting my vision…I am looking forward to working with the student-athletes at Ferrum. There is much room for growth, and I am excited to take on the task,’’ Hope said.

Hope earned her bachelor’s in criminal justice from Kutztown (Pa.) University in 2018 and her master’s in management from Wilmington (Del.) in 2021.

Hope takes over the coaching reins of Ferrum’s program this week.

“We are very excited to welcome Chardonnay to the Ferrum College family,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“Chardonnay’s experience as a coach at the NCAA Division III and Division II levels will serve us well as develope our student-athlete leaders off the field and compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Hope replaces Carrie Hanshue-Austin, who resigned to accept an administrative position at Sewanne (Tenn.) University of the South, as head coach.

At Haverford, Hope was part of a staff that guided the Fords to a 13-5 record and a first-round match in the Centennial Conference playoffs.

Prior to Haverford, she served as assistant field hockey coach at Widener (Pa.) University from 2020-2021 and an assistant field hockey coach at Washington College from 2019-2020.

In both positions, Hope helped the head coach with recruiting, practice and game preparation, while focusing on goalkeeper position training.

Hope earned second-team All-America accolades as a goalkeeper at Kutztown in 2017.

Also, she was a Women in Sports Foundation Tara Vanderveer Grant recipient in 2021.

Austin joined Ferrum's athletics staff as head field hockey coach in January 2014 to guide the Panthers' return to a sport in which they competed during the school's junior-college athletics era and during the late 1990s during its NCAA Division III era.

Field hockey's first Division III run at Ferrum lasted two years. The USA South Athletic Conference, the Panthers' sports league at the time, did not sanction field hockey and the college competed as an independent.