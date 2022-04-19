Hornets take two from Panthers

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College dropped both games of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader to the University of Lynchburg Saturday, 7-5 and 8-2 at Moon Field.

In the first game, the Hornets (21-17, 11-5 ODAC) broke a 1-1 stalemate produced in the first inning of play by scoring two runs in the third inning and four in the fifth.

In the second game, Lynchburg led 6-0 after manufacturing four runs in the second inning and two in the third.

The Panthers (19-11, 9-5 ODAC) tallied single runs in the fifth and sixth before the Hornets secured the win with a two-run sixth.

Lynchburg outhit Ferrum, 11-8, and each team committed three errors in the first game.

The Hornets outhit the Panthers 7-5 in the second game and won despite committing three errors, while the Panthers were charged with one error.

The sweep give Lynchburg a one-game lead over the Ferrum in the conference standings.

In the first game, Lyndsey Sears’ RBI single in the top of the first gave the Panthers a 1-0 edge.

Lynchburg tied the count courtesy of an RBI double in the bottom of the first, and back-to-back doubles in the last of the third produced a 3-1 lead.

The Hornets extended their lead to 7-1 before a Sears’ sixth-inning double drove in two runs and Bayley Cunningham brought home a run with a single up the middle.

In the seventh, Myia Smith drove in a run with a double.

Besides Smith and Sears, Arielle Eure smacked a double for the Panthers.

Karle Cundiff (Franklin County) belted one of the Hornets’ four doubles and a fifth extra-base hit was a triple by Gracie Hudnall, who was 3 of 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Also with doubles were Ashley Hailey, Sophie Tully and Gracie Dooley.

Emily Charlton (10-4) worked all seven innings for the victory. She permitted eight hits and two earned runs, while striking out six.

Sears (12-5) suffered the loss.

In 4 1/3 innings, she yielded eight hits, five walks and seven earned runs, while striking out five.

At the plate, Sears was 2 of 3 with three RBIs and a run.

In the second game, Lynchburg produced a two-out, four-run rally in the bottom of the second.

In the third, the Hornets scored twice on a scrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Eure drove in Smith with a double in the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Sears belted a solo home run to make the count 6-2.

The Hornets tallied their final two runs in the last of the sixth.

Hailey was 3 of 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Angela Sperandeo (3-3) tossed a victorious, complete-game five-hitter. She surrendered a walk and two earned runs, while striking out three.

Eure was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Maggie McCray (6-5) suffered the loss.

In three innings, she allowed four hits, three walks and two earned runs, while striking out two.

Ferrum’s next doubleheader is Thursday against conference rival Roanoke College.

First pitch is 4 p.m. at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.