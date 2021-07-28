Hunter education class is scheduled for Aug. 23-24

Hunter education class is Aug. 23-24
A hunter education class has been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23-24, at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Golf fundraiser is Aug. 14HARDY — Franklin County Eagles Golf Boosters tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
On-site registration begins at 11:30, followed by lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Fee is $240.
Fee includes tournament play, gift bag, lunch and one mulligan and red tee per player.
Tournament includes a putting contest. Cost is $5 per putt.
50-50 raffle tickets — one for $1, 10 for $5 and 25 for $10 — will be sold.
Prizes are awarded to the first-place, second-place and third-place teams and the winners of the longest drive, closest to the pin and putting competitions.
Hole sponsorships are available.
A Gold sponsorship for $100 includes sign displayed prominently on a tee box or green and on sponsor’s page in gift bag.
A Silver sponsorship of $50 includes sign displayed along with other silver sponsors on tee box or green and one sponsor’s page in gift bag.
To pre-register, donate a prize or to sponsor a hole, call FCHS golf coach Michael Rogers, (540) 493-5985, or contact him by email: michael.rogers@frco.k12.va.us .
FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominationsFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
Registration is open for fall sportsThe Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these fall sports.
Fall soccer is for ages 4 to 18 as of October 1. Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 2.
Cost until that date is $15. A additional late fee of $15 is charged to all registrations taken from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23.
Teams are formed based on age and school district.
Coaches meet in mid August to receive rosters, equipment and practice times.Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid September and are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex and at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
The schedule is eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for maker-up games if needed.
Registration is available online: www.playfranklincounty.com .
More information can be obtained by contacting Nikki Custer, athletics manager, nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov.
Those interested in coaching can do so by contacting Custer at that email address.
Lacrosse open practice is for players in first through eighth grade. There is no cost to register.
Registration, which is required, is available online. Deadline is Monday, Aug. 30.
Practices are at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex during September and October.
Equipment is available if participants need it.
Participants should bring mouth guard, cleats and a water bottle to practices.
For information, contact fclaxclub@gmail.com .
Uptown Martinsville Mile is set for Aug. 14MARTINSVILLE — Miles in Martinsville has announced that on Saturday, Aug. 14, area runners will gather for the UpTown Martinsville Mile.
The race will be run in several heats with the first to start at 7 p.m.
There will be a competitor heat, and a runner heat based on estimated finishing times. All runners are welcome — slow, fast, young, old, large and small.
Details and online registration are available at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
Runners are encouraged to register online through midnight, Aug. 11.
Paper registration is available on Aug. 13 from noon- 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA on Starling Avenue.
Also, runners can register on race day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Broad Street/Church Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville.
This is the fourth running of the Martinsville Mile.
The initial two races were run as the Martinsville Speedway Mile at the NASCAR track.
In 2020, the race moved to the Smith River Sports Complex due to COVID restrictions and was renamed the Smith River Mile.
The race was designed to showcase different community assets, organizers have said, and for 2021 organizers chose to return to their original idea of showing off uptown Martinsville as the historic and scenic center of the community.
The race will consist of two laps around the uptown area on Church, Lester, Main and Walnut streets.
The starting line will be at the intersection of Broad and Church streets.
Runners will proceed on Church Street, turning left at Lester, Walnut, and Church.
The finish line will be located on Church Street, between Century Link and the First United Methodist Church.
Miles in Martinsville and the City of Martinsville have developed a traffic plan to allow customers to reach parking lots and businesses.
The city will cone off the inside lanes for runners along Church, Lester and Main streets.