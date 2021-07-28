Hunter education class is scheduled for Aug. 23-24

Also, runners can register on race day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Broad Street/Church Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville.

This is the fourth running of the Martinsville Mile.

The initial two races were run as the Martinsville Speedway Mile at the NASCAR track.

In 2020, the race moved to the Smith River Sports Complex due to COVID restrictions and was renamed the Smith River Mile.

The race was designed to showcase different community assets, organizers have said, and for 2021 organizers chose to return to their original idea of showing off uptown Martinsville as the historic and scenic center of the community.

The race will consist of two laps around the uptown area on Church, Lester, Main and Walnut streets.

The starting line will be at the intersection of Broad and Church streets.

Runners will proceed on Church Street, turning left at Lester, Walnut, and Church.

The finish line will be located on Church Street, between Century Link and the First United Methodist Church.

Miles in Martinsville and the City of Martinsville have developed a traffic plan to allow customers to reach parking lots and businesses.