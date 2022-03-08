 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JAYVEE JAMBOREE

  • 0

Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team takes on Liberty Christian Academy and Jefferson Forest Saturday during a baseball jamboree at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. The Eagles were shut out by the Bulldogs, 4-0, and blanked by the Cavaliers, 9-0.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HERE'S THE PITCH

HERE'S THE PITCH

Seventh-grader Reid McElvain, who plays for Benjamin Franklin Middle School, takes a look at an offering delivered by Smith Mountain Lake Chri…

BFMS softball opens season with win

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …

Watch Now: Related Video

FPB Podcast: March is here, bring on the madness