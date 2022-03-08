JAYVEE JAMBOREE

Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team takes on Liberty Christian Academy and Jefferson Forest Saturday during a baseball jamboree at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. The Eagles were shut out by the Bulldogs, 4-0, and blanked by the Cavaliers, 9-0.
Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team takes on Liberty Christian Academy and Jefferson Forest Saturday during a baseball jamboree at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. The Eagles were shut out by the Bulldogs, 4-0, and blanked by the Cavaliers, 9-0.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SOUTH BOSTON — When spectators arrive at South Boston Speedway for SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, one of the participants…
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) …
Seventh-grader Reid McElvain, who plays for Benjamin Franklin Middle School, takes a look at an offering delivered by Smith Mountain Lake Chri…
Franklin County basketball players Eli Foutz and Kenzie Board have earned Class 6 Region A accolades for the 2022 season by a vote of the regi…
KODAK, Tenn. - Ferrum College completed a two-day, three-game non-conference baseball series with Covenant (Ga.) College Saturday, by splittin…
Franklin County spring sports teams have scrimmages scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School opens its spring 2022 athletics season Thursday.
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …
Eli Foutz, a Franklin County junior, and Haven Mullins, an Eagles sophomore, have earned all-district laurels in boys basketball in the Blue R…
LEXINGTON - Trent Whittaker, a junior cross country and track and field performer for Virginia Military Institute, won the men's 800-meter run…