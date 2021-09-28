Jayvees claim third straight win

The Eagles (4-0 in the district, 5-0 overall) scored all the points they would need when Ja'ziel Hart returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion.

BFMS defender Adrian Weaver recovered a fumble to stymie Hidden Valley's first offensive series, and the Eagles converted the miscue into points when Winston Davenport rushed for a 25-yard TD.

A second 2-point conversion raised the ante to 16-0.

Hart scored his second TD on defense when he returned an interception 35 yards for a TD and after a third 2-point conversion, the count was 24-0.

Following a three-and-out by BFMS's defense, Hart went to work from his position behind center.

The second year starting quarterback completed passes to Quincey Pruiett and Jacob Mullins for 20 and 25 yards to set up rushes by Rahaun Hughey for 20 and 25 yards with that second dash resulting in a TD.

BFMS's 2-point play failed leaving the spread at 30-0.

Next, the Eagles forced Hidden Valley to punt, and their offense responded with a 25-yard run by Hughey and a 35-yard scoring scamper by R.J. Hopkins.