Jayvees claim third straight win

ROANOKE - Franklin County's junior varsity football team won its third straight game Thursday, 31-12 over Hidden Valley in a non-district match-up.
In their victory, the Eagles surpassed the 30-point mark for the second time this season.
The Eagles have outscored their four opponents this season, 90-53.
The Eagles (3-1) are off this week, but return with three games in eight days starting with their Blue Ridge District opener on Thursday, Oct. 7 against Staunton River.
Kickoff is 6 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
On Monday, Oct. 11, the Eagles entertain Salem in a game that was postponed from earlier this season and rescheduled.
The contest is their final non-district encounter of the season.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Eagles travel to Vinton for a Blue Ridge District match-up against William Byrd at Bob Patterson Stadium.
BFMS stays unbeaten, blanks Hidden Valley
Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its points in one-plus quarters of play Thursday in a 38-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School District rout of league foe Hidden Valley Middle School at home.
The Eagles (4-0 in the district, 5-0 overall) scored all the points they would need when Ja'ziel Hart returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion.
BFMS defender Adrian Weaver recovered a fumble to stymie Hidden Valley's first offensive series, and the Eagles converted the miscue into points when Winston Davenport rushed for a 25-yard TD.
A second 2-point conversion raised the ante to 16-0.
Hart scored his second TD on defense when he returned an interception 35 yards for a TD and after a third 2-point conversion, the count was 24-0.
Following a three-and-out by BFMS's defense, Hart went to work from his position behind center.
The second year starting quarterback completed passes to Quincey Pruiett and Jacob Mullins for 20 and 25 yards to set up rushes by Rahaun Hughey for 20 and 25 yards with that second dash resulting in a TD.
BFMS's 2-point play failed leaving the spread at 30-0.
Next, the Eagles forced Hidden Valley to punt, and their offense responded with a 25-yard run by Hughey and a 35-yard scoring scamper by R.J. Hopkins.
BFMS finished the scoring two minutes into the second stanza with a 2-point conversion.
BFMS employed its reserves and B-team players after the score, Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.
The Eagles resume their season Thursday against William Fleming's middle school team. Kickoff in Roanoke is 5:30 p.m.
BFMS has one district contest - Thursday, Oct. 7 against William Byrd Middle School in Vinton - and a non-league match-up against Blacksburg Middle School at home Thursday, Oct. 14 following this week's game.
The Eagles end the fall 2021 campaign with the game against Blacksburg.