Johnny Price Memorial is cancelled, Eagles to compete in Titan Toughman
Johnny Price Memorial is cancelled, Eagles to compete in Titan Toughman

  • Updated
Johnny Price Memorial is cancelled, Eagles to compete in Titan Toughman

Only three teams have claimed the traveling championship trophy of the Johnny Price Memorial - Christiansburg has won it three tines, while Cave Spring and Blacksburg each has one tournament triumph to its credit.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

The annual Johnny Price Memorial wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, has been cancelled.

Instead, the Eagles will compete Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, in the Titan Toughman, hosted and staged by Hidden Valley's wrestling program.

Eagles head coach David Ferguson announced confirmed the cancellation of the Johnny Price Memorial and his team's entrance into the Titan Toughman on his program's Facebook page.

The last staged edition of the Johnny Price Memorial was in January 2020 and was its sixth.

Blacksburg won the team title that year.

The dual-team tournament was not contested from 2012-2018. When it returned in 2019, Cave Spring  captured championship accolades.

The Eagles placed second to Christiansburg in each of the first three tournaments; they were seventh in 2019 and second in 2020.

The tournament honors the memory of the late Johnny Price, a long-time patron of all the athletic teams0821 at FCHS, but one who has a special affinity for wrestling. Price died in 2006.

Four of Price's sons competed in the sport as FCHS student-athletes.

J.J. Price won the Group AAA state championship in 1989, while Trung Nugyen became FCHS's first four-time district champion in 1996.

Tags

