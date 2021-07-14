Johnny Price Memorial returns in December

Former FCHS standout Brian Richards was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler; he won two bouts by pin, one by forfeit and one by major decision.

Teams from the River Ridge District have captured all five championships.

Multi-time state champion Christiansburg won each of the first three crowns from 2009-2011.

The tournament was not staged from 2012-2018. When it returned in 2019, Cave Spring claimed the championship, then, Blacksburg was victorious the following year.

FCHS placed second to Christiansburg in each of the first three tournaments, was seventh in 2019 and second in 2020.

The tournament honors the memory of the late Johnny Price, a long-time patron of all the athletic teams at FCHS, but one who had a special affinity for wrestling. Price died in 2006.

Four of Price’s sons competed for the Eagles.

J.J. Price won the Group AAA state championship in 1989, while Trung Nugyen became FCHS’s first four-time district champion in 1996.

The Eagles have added the Kahila Big Red Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, a one-day, double-elimination singles tournament to the schedule.