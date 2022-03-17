 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jostens Trophy winners to be announced next week

Four-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Year Buzz Anthony (No. 5) of Randolph-Macon College, shown in action against Ferrum College in a league contest staged at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, is a finalist for the 2020 Jostens Trophy.

SALEM- The Jostens Trophy awards have long been coveted prizes in NCAA Division III men's and women's basketball by both student-athletes and their collegiate institutions.

The honors were not presented in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are one step closer to learning who will lift the hardware in 2022 with the announcement of 22 finalists on Friday afternoon by the Rotary Club of Salem.

The Jostens Trophy honors - one for men's basketball and one for women's basketball - are national awards created by the Rotary Club of Salem and sponsored by Jostens, Inc., to recognize the most outstanding men's and women's Division III basketball players of the year.

The awards focus on three major criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess, and service to one's surrounding communities.

The Jostens Trophy models the Rotary International motto of "Service Above Self" by recognizing those who truly fit the ideal of a well-rounded Division III student-athlete.

The 2022 season marks the 24th time the Jostens Trophy honors will be awarded.

The year hiatus did not limit the desire for institutions to put forth their best student-athletes for the awards with a record number of nominees populating both pools.

The Rotary Club of Salem is responsible for the initial review of the nominees, which it conducts over a two-week period. The Club's Jostens Trophy Committee objectively reviews the nominees and uses a numerical system to pare down the pools to an initial list of 20 finalists -- 10 for the men's award and 10 for the women's trophy.

This season, the initial vetting process resulted in ties for the final position for both sets of finalists. The 22 finalists will now be reviewed by the Jostens Trophy National Selection Committee.

The 27-person committee is composed of men and women from across the country. The committee features current and former athletic administrators and head coaches, past Jostens Trophy recipients, and select members of the Division III media.

The committee will spend the next two weeks reviewing the nominees with the aim of announcing the two winners on Thursday, March 24.

Listed below are the finalists for the 2022 Jostens Trophy awards (listed alphabetically by last name):

WOMEN'S FINALISTS

  

MEN'S FINALISTS

Hanna Geistfeld, Bethany Lutheran College

  

Nyameye Adom, Wheaton College (Ill.)

Averi Jordan, DeSales University

  

Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon College

Abbey Lawrence, Case Western Reserve University

  

Nick Bowman, Trine University

Shannon McCoy, Kean University

  

Jack Davidson, Wabash College

Diarra Oden, Johns Hopkins University

  

Conner Delaney, Johnson Hopkins University

Leah Porath, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

  

Robert Hawkinson, New York University

Kenedy Schoonveld, Hope College

  

Jordan Johnson, Concordia University Wisconsin

Elizabeth Singleton, Clarks Summit University

  

Matthew Leritz, Illinois Wesleyan University

Rylee Stafford, Fontbonne University

  

Luke Rogers, Tufts University

Jenna Taylor, Simpson College

  

Dempsey Roggenbuck, Linfield University

Olivia Weinel, Shenandoah University

  

Matthew Schner, Emory University

    

- - - - - - - - - - - -

