July fishing report

This will be one of the most challenging months to fish at Smith Mountain Lake due to the hot weather and heavy boat traffic.

Anglers should consider limiting their fishing to early mornings and at night.

Water temperature will be in the 80s this month.

Largemouth bass: Fishing for largemouth bass will be good at night this month.

Best lures will be large plastic worms, jigs, drop shots, crank baits, Carolina rigs and shaky heads.

Points, brush piles, rock piles, ledges and deep docks will be the best areas. Best depths will be from the surface to 30 feet.

Practice catch and release as bass do not live long in a boat’s live well once the water temperature gets warm.

The shad will continue to come to the shoreline later at night.

The best lures to use at night are crank baits, wake baits, large plastic baits and football head jigs.

Smallmouth bass: Fishing will be fair.

The best areas will be humps, ledges and deep rocky areas.