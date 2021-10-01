 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JUNIOR VARSITY GOLF
0 comments

JUNIOR VARSITY GOLF

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
JUNIOR VARSITY GOLF

Franklin County freshman Jackson Spence drives the ball from the No. 1 tee box at Willow Creek Country Club into the fairway during a recent, non-district junior varsity golf match against Blacksburg staged at the nine-hole course that’s south of Rocky Mount.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Junior Varsity golf action from Willow Creek Country Club

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS FOOTBALL
Sports News

BFMS FOOTBALL

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team is undefeated through four games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics