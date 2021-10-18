JUNIOR VARSITY VICTORY

Franklin County's junior varsity football team wins its fourth game of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Franklin County's junior varsity football team wins its fourth game of the season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
FERRUM—Former Ferrum College football standout and Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame member Nate Daniels is holding a book signing for his children’s…
VINTON—Highlighted by the play of its defense, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team captured the Roanoke Valley Middle School Distr…
DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity cross country teams finished third and fifth in Saturday’s Blue Ridge Invitational, hosted …
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…
MONETA—Franklin County overcame a three-point, first-quarter deficit by scoring three unanswered touchdowns Thursday in a 21-10 Blue Ridge Dis…
Propelled by a four-touchdown first half, Salem shut out Franklin County, 35-0, in a non-district junior varsity football game Monday night at…
WILLIAMSBURG—Franklin County junior Sam Fansler carded a 6-over-par 78 Tuesday in the Class 6 state golf tournament contested at Williamsburg …
VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.