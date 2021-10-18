 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JUNIOR VARSITY VICTORY
0 comments

JUNIOR VARSITY VICTORY

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
JUNIOR VARSITY VICTORY

Franklin County's junior varsity football team opens Blue Ridge District play with a 16-14 victory over William Byrd at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium. Thursday, the Eagles (1-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-2 overall) play their final home game of the season when they entertain league rival William Fleming. Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 6 p.m.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's junior varsity football team wins its fourth game of the season.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Sports News

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics